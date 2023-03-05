Power restored to parts of Kenya after nationwide blackout

"Initial reports indicate that the outage was caused by a fault that occurred on the Suswa-Loyangalani high-voltage power transmission line," Kenya Power said in a statement.



The power supply was restored to parts of Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru, the distributor said. Electricity had also returned to at least one part of the capital Nairobi, according to a Reuters journalist.



Kenya Power is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) (KEGN.NR), which is the main producer.

REUTERS

