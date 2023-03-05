News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
World
2023-03-05 | 07:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
Indonesia will relocate residents living near a fuel-storage fire that killed 16 people or remove the depot owned by state energy company Pertamina to a safer location, President Joko Widodo said on Sunday.
The decision will rest with State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, Pertamina and Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono, he said, adding that no one can live near the facility.
Dozens were injured and hundreds remained displaced on Sunday, Indonesia's disaster agency said, after Friday's night's fire that began in a fuel pipe at the Plumpang depot in the capital Jakarta.
"We do have a clear solution towards this problem," the president, commonly known as Jokowi, said as he visited survivors in temporary shelters in Plumpang. He said the decision would be made in a day or two.
The fire spread to nearby houses, panicking people in the densely populated before it was extinguished on Friday night. Pertamina has lifted the emergency status for the facility and restarted distribution. It said Jakarta's fuel supply would remain secure.
Investigation continues into the cause of the fire. The company said on Saturday a pipe leak was detected before the blaze.
The depot might be relocated to artificial islands off the north coast of Jakarta, Jokowi said, adding that ideally the depot would be surrounded by river, not a settlement. Seventeen artificial islands, built by the Jakarta government under the capital's land reclamation project, have been abandoned in recent years.
Jokowi ordered an audit of similar facilities across Indonesia to prevent similar incidents from occurring.
REUTERS
World
Indonesia
Indonesian
Resident
Fuel
Facility
Fire
Next
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
China says certain countries must stop 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine conflict
World
2023-02-21
China says certain countries must stop 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine conflict
0
Middle East
2023-03-04
Tunisian union holds biggest protest yet against president
Middle East
2023-03-04
Tunisian union holds biggest protest yet against president
0
World
2023-03-04
South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife
World
2023-03-04
South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:22
Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts
World
08:22
Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts
0
World
07:16
South Korea, Japan near landmark deal on wartime labor dispute - media
World
07:16
South Korea, Japan near landmark deal on wartime labor dispute - media
0
World
07:06
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
World
07:06
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
0
World
06:42
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
World
06:42
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
0
Sports
2023-02-25
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
Sports
2023-02-25
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
0
Variety
12:21
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
12:21
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:12
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
Lebanon Economy
14:12
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
2
Variety
12:21
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
12:21
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum
4
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
5
Lebanon News
12:40
Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations
Lebanon News
12:40
Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations
6
World
06:30
ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says
World
06:30
ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says
7
World
06:42
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
World
06:42
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
8
World
06:34
Estonia goes to polls in a test for pro-Kyiv government
World
06:34
Estonia goes to polls in a test for pro-Kyiv government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store