News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indonesia to tighten used shoe import controls after Reuters report
World
2023-03-06 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesia to tighten used shoe import controls after Reuters report
Indonesia will tighten customs checks at small ports to crackdown on the illegal import of second-hand shoes, the industry ministry said on Monday, responding to a Reuters report that found footwear donated to a recycling scheme in Singapore was shipped to Indonesia.
A six-month Reuters investigation published on Feb. 25 found that ten pairs of shoes the news agency donated to a recycling scheme run by US petrochemicals giant Dow and the Singapore government were exported for resale in Indonesia.
Reuters reporters, using location trackers hidden inside the soles of shoes, recovered sneakers it donated in Singapore at second-hand goods markets in the Indonesian capital Jakarta and on Batam, an island 12 miles (19 km) south of Singapore.
In 2015, Indonesia banned the import of second-hand clothing and footwear over concerns about hygiene, as well as to protect the local textile industry.
In a statement titled "dismantling the scandal of illegal imports of used shoes", Indonesia's Ministry of Industry said that as a result of the Reuters story it would increase checks at ports to intercept any illegal second-hand shoe shipments.
"This incident shows that the illegal import of used shoes is carried out in an organized manner and misuses social projects," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita was quoted as saying in the statement.
"The practice of illegal importation of used shoes must be stopped because it has a bad impact on the domestic footwear industry."
The ministry is also proposing new incentives for local footwear manufacturers importing raw materials for their businesses, and imposing tighter regulations on businesses importing textiles, the statement said.
In July 2021, Dow and Sport Singapore, a government agency, launched a program to grind down old shoes with rubberized soles into granules to be used to make new jogging tracks and playgrounds. The public donated tens of thousands of shoes to the scheme.
On Feb. 27, two days after the Reuters story was published, Dow and Sport Singapore issued a statement apologizing to the public for a "lapse" in its supply chain which had led to some shoes meant for recycling being shipped to Indonesia.
REUTERS
World
Indonesia
Indonesian
Shoe
Import
Control
Reuters
Report
Next
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-05
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
World
2023-03-05
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:33
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
World
07:33
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
0
World
07:19
Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch
World
07:19
Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch
0
World
07:06
Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms
World
07:06
Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms
0
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
0
World
02:40
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
World
02:40
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
0
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
3
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
8
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store