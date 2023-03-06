News
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
2023-03-06 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
At least one person was wounded in the southern Russian region of Belgorod on Monday after Russian forces shot down three missiles, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said.
The falling debris had also brought down some power lines near the town of Novy Oskol but the full scope of the damage was not immediately known, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"It's known about one wounded, a man with shrapnel wounds to his hand," Gladkov said.
He did not say who he thought had fired the missiles but in the past he has accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the nearby border of similar attacks.
Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
REUTERS
World
Russia
Russian
Air Defense
Defense
Missiles
Belgorod
Region
Governor
