UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research program applicants

World
2023-03-06 | 03:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research program applicants
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research program applicants

Britain said on Monday it would extend until the end of June the financial guarantee it has provided to ensure UK applicants to the Horizon Europe scientific research program continue to receive funding.

Under a Brexit trade agreement signed at the end of 2020, Britain negotiated access to a range of EU science and innovation programs including Horizon, the EU's key funding program for researchers with an overall budget of 95.5 billion euros.

But the EU had blocked Britain's participation because of a row over post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland.

A new agreement to resolve this dispute was reached last month and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said once it is implemented, the EU can work on Britain joining the Horizon Europe research program again.

The British government said on Monday it would extend until June 30 the financial guarantee it has provided UK Horizon Europe applicants "so that eligible, successful bids for calls closing on or before this date continue to be guaranteed funding, supporting them to continue their important work in research and innovation".

The announcement came alongside the launch of a government plan to boost Britain's science and technology sector, including 360 million pounds ($433 million) of funding on infrastructure and skills for growing technologies such as super-computing and AI.

This includes 50 million pounds of extra funding for labs to help research institutes and universities improve their facilities and equipment, it said.
 
REUTERS
 

World

UK

Financial

Guarantee

EU

Research

Program

Applicants

LBCI Next
EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse
South Africa's AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-19

UK extends funding support for its Horizon Europe research applicants

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

UK PM Sunak strikes deal with EU over Northern Ireland

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

UK and EU leaders to meet Monday to finalize Northern Ireland deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:33

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

LBCI
World
07:19

Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

LBCI
World
07:06

Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
World
02:40

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app