EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse

World
2023-03-06 | 03:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU&#39;s von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday she is determined to counter challenges from US subsidies for green technologies and to speed a currently blocked law on phasing out combustion engines from 2035.

Visiting Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German cabinet at the start of a two-day meeting near Berlin, von der Leyen said the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would bring huge tax breaks for clean technologies made in the United States.

"We have discussed our answers: negotiations with the US about interpreting the law, investments of our own, and speedier processes," she told reporters at Meseberg near Berlin.

European electric carmakers had been given access to US tax advantages but the EU needed to ensure they also benefited in the batteries and battery component segments, where more talks were needed with Washington, she said.

European legislative action within a fortnight would propose to unleash European aid and funds so far not used for the green transition at home, she said.

A Commission report on competitiveness, due at the same time, would help lower barriers inside the internal EU market and address shortages of specialized labor, which von der Leyen called a "brake on growth."

Separately, fresh from agreeing trade deals with New Zealand and Chile, the EU is seeking deals with Australia, Mexico and the Latin American Mercosur bloc by the end of 2023, she said.

Scholz and von der Leyen said that trade agreements were also being eyed with Indonesia and India.

Commenting on the delay to ending sales of new CO2-emitting cars in the EU in 2035 after Germany questioned its support for the policy, she said the issues could be resolved.

"It has to be in balance with our climate goals on which there is agreement," she said. "The discussion is constructive."

Von der Leyen also said the EU was keeping a close watch on whether China sticks to commitments not to help arm Russia in the Ukraine war. "We are monitoring this every day," she said.

REUTERS
 

World

EU

US

Subsidies

Fuel

Oil

Russia

LBCI Next
Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election
UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research program applicants
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-01

Russian chess players to compete in Asian federation after quitting Europe

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Poland will receive almost zero Russian oil in Feb-March, PM says

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:33

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

LBCI
World
07:19

Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

LBCI
World
07:06

Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
World
02:40

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app