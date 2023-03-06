Wagner chief says Russian position at Bakhmut at risk without promised ammunition

World
2023-03-06 | 05:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wagner chief says Russian position at Bakhmut at risk without promised ammunition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Wagner chief says Russian position at Bakhmut at risk without promised ammunition

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force warned that Russia's position around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was in peril unless his troops got ammunition, the latest sign of tension between the Kremlin and the private militia chief.

Ukrainian military officials and analysts also reported leaders of Russia's 155th Brigade fighting near the town of Vuhledar, south of Bakhmut, were resisting orders to attack after sustaining severe losses in attempts to capture it.
 
For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday said Russian forces had hit a command center of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. The ministry did not elaborate on the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Russia's front lines near Bakhmut could collapse if his forces did not receive the ammunition promised by Moscow in February.
 
"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin, referring to the absence of ammunition, said in his press service Telegram channel on Sunday.

The mercenary chief regularly criticizes Russia's defense chiefs and top generals. Last month, he accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and others of "treason" for withholding supplies of munitions to his men.
 
In a nearly four-minute video published on the Wagner Orchestra Telegram channel on Saturday, Prigozhin said his troops were worried that the government wanted to set them up as possible scapegoats if Russia lost the war.

"If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Prigozhin said. "The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."

'DEFENSE IS HOLDING'
 
A Russian victory in Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of about 70,000, would give it the first major prize in a costly winter offensive, after it called up hundreds of thousands of reservists last year. Russia says it would be a stepping stone to completing the capture of the Donbas industrial region, one of its most important objectives.

Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, said that there had been no order to retreat and "the defense is holding" in grim conditions.

"The situation in Bakhmut and around it is very much hell-like, as it is on the entire eastern front," Nazarenko said in a video posted on Telegram.

Ukraine's military said early on Monday its forces had repelled 95 Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area over the previous day.

"The situation in Bakhmut can be described as critical," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a video commentary.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" just over a year ago.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have fled and cities have been reduced to rubble but Ukrainian forces, with the help of Western weapons, have limited Russian advances to the east and south.

To the north of Bakhmut, Russian troops advanced towards the town of Bilohorivka, just inside the Luhansk region, and shelled several settlements in the direction of Kupiansk and Lyman, the Ukrainian military said.

To the south, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces made preparations for an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, shelling dozens of towns and villages including the city of Kherson, causing civilian casualties.

A woman and two children were killed by Russian mortar bombs in a village in Kherson region, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said.

Ukraine's air force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, said 13 kamikaze drones had been shot down on Sunday night.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said one person was wounded by falling debris on Monday after Russian forces shot down three missiles near the town of Novy Oskol.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's invasion. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia.

'REFUSING TO PROCEED'
 
Near Vuhledar, southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, Ukraine said senior officers of Russia's 155th Brigade, which Kyiv says suffered heavy recent losses, were refusing to obey orders to attack.

"The leaders of the brigade and senior officers are refusing to proceed with a new senseless attack as demanded by their unskilled commanders - to storm well-defended Ukrainian positions with little protection or preparation," Ukraine's military said in a statement.

Military analyst Zhdanov said two "Cossack" Russian units known as Steppe and Tiger had expressed frustration with their commanders and refused to take part in any new offensive on the hilltop town.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu is on a rare visit to his forces in Ukraine, awarding medals and meeting commanders on the weekend. On Monday, he visited the eastern city of Mariupol, captured by Russian forces last year after a months-long siege.
 

World

Wagner

Chief

Russia

Ukraine

War

Invasion

Bakhmut

Risk

Promised

Ammunition

LBCI Next
Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial
Most of Ukraine's winter grain crops in good condition - scientists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Situation 'critical': Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:48

Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
07:33

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

LBCI
World
07:19

Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

LBCI
World
07:06

Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
World
02:40

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app