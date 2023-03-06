Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

World
2023-03-06 | 07:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt&#39;s The Night Watch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

The Netherlands arm of climate activist group Extinction Rebellion protested on Sunday next to Rembrandt's painting The Night Watch in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

Two of the protesters held up a replica of the famous painting, in which the night watchmen depicted in the original artwork appear to be submerged in water, a nod to the group's slogan: "There is no art on a flooded planet".

"The science is clear; we can no longer escape it: the earth is warming up, the sea level is rising and the weather is becoming more and more extreme. It is obvious that this is due to the fossil industry, an industry that the Rijksmuseum is still sponsoring", 19-year-old protester Yara said, referring to the museum's partnerships with airline KLM and bank ING.

Ten protesters, aged between 15 and 22 years old, wore T-shirts emblazoned with climate slogans, while some of their parents and grandparents stood nearby in support.

A spokesperson for Rijksmuseum told Dutch press agency ANP that the protest didn't cause any damage to The Night Watch and that the protesters were escorted outside without incident.

Rijksmuseum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
 
REUTERS

World

Extinction

Rebellion

Climate

Protest

Netherlands

LBCI Next
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
Sydney swelters through autumn heat wave, bush-fire threat looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:13

Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-05

Tunisian opposition defies protest ban with rally

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-04

Tunisian union holds biggest protest yet against president

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:46

UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical

LBCI
World
10:28

Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term for 'treason'

LBCI
World
10:22

4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app