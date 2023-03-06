Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

World
2023-03-06 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

Thirteen northern Chinese cities surrounding the capital Beijing have issued pollution alerts over the last few days, raising concerns that an industrial recovery in the region is increasing smog levels.

All 13 cities, including Tianjin and Tangshan, China's biggest steelmaking center, had issued "orange" heavy pollution alerts by Sunday, the second-highest alert, the National Joint Research Center for Tackling Key Problems in Air Pollution Control (NJRC) said.
 
Air quality in the traditionally smog-prone region of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has improved markedly in recent years as a result of a "war on pollution" since 2014, which involved closing and relocating industrial plants as well as raising emission standards.

NJRC said the recent spike had been driven by an increase in industrial activity, with steel and cement plants operating at higher levels, and diesel truck traffic also rising. It expected the smog to persist until March 10.
 
China has been trying to re-energize its economy since lifting strict COVID-19 curbs at the end of last year, raising fears that pollution could be allowed to rise.

An orange alert means the three-day average air quality index (AQI) has risen above 200, classified as "heavy pollution", and normally triggers industrial closures or output cuts under Chinese regulations.

Though Beijing, where parliament is holding its annual meeting, has not issued an alert, its AQI hit 230 on Sunday night and climbed above 200 again on Monday.
 
Tangshan said on Saturday that it was beginning a 'Level 2' emergency response, the second time in a fortnight that it has implemented such measures.

During the first period, several steel mills were due to reduce their sintering by between 30% and 50% to meet the government requirements, consultancy Mysteel said in a report.
 

World

Pollution

China

Asia

Returns

Industrial

Activities

Rise

Increasing

Smog

Levels

LBCI Next
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

LBCI
World
2023-01-14

China reports huge rise in COVID-related deaths after data criticism

LBCI
World
07:33

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:46

UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical

LBCI
World
10:28

Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term for 'treason'

LBCI
World
10:22

4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app