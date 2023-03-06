News
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
World
2023-03-06 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
1
min
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.
The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.
The FBI San Antonio Division office said in a statement Sunday that the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.
“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.
Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.
Shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.
Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many or give details of the violence.
AP
Breaking Headlines
World
US
Mexico
