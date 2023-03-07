Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions fight against pension reform

World
2023-03-07 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions fight against pension reform
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions fight against pension reform

French unions stepped up their fight against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans on Tuesday as most trains came to a halt, fuel deliveries were disrupted and schools shut in a sixth day of nationwide strikes.

This is a critical time for the government, which is hoping the reform can be adopted by parliament by the end of March.

To increase pressure on lawmakers not to raise the pension age by two years to 64, unions said there would be rolling strikes this time, which could go on for days, including at oil refineries and railways.

"We will continue until the reform is withdrawn," the head of FO union, Frédéric Souillot, told RTL radio.

Garbage collectors and truck drivers joined the strike, in a sign the protests were spreading to more sectors. Like in previous strikes, power production was reduced, fuel deliveries and refining were disrupted and many teachers walked off the job.

Rallies are planned across France after more than 1.27 million people took part in previous protests on Jan. 31.

There were reports of students blocking schools while BFM TV showed footage of workers abandoning cars on the side of the road near Amiens in northern France as others blocked access to an industrial zone.

"Together...let's bring France to a halt!," the country's main unions said in a joint statement.

'REAL HASSLE'
Some travelers affected by the strike said they backed it even if it made going to work tricky, with only in five high-speed trains running, almost all regular intercity trains cancelled, and the Paris metro seriously disrupted.

"Of course it has an impact on me because I need to go to work like everyone else," security guard Alex Cristea said at the Paris Saint-Lazare train station. "But I support them for what they do ... it's of utmost importance."

Opinion polls have for weeks shown that a majority of voters reject the reform, but the government insists it is essential to ensure the pension system does not go bust.

"I can understand that not many people want to work two more years, but it's necessary to ensure the viability of the system," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France 5 TV.

While Macron's camp does not have an absolute majority in parliament, it can count on the support of at least part of the conservative Les Republicans.

"I'm telling Emmanuel Macron to hang in there," LR senator Bruno Retailleau has said. "If he gives in, he won't be able to carry out more reforms; it would be the end of his (second) term."

Still, it is unclear whether the changes will be approved by parliament by the end of the month or if the government will have to ram them through using special constitutional powers.

"We are going into a higher gear," the head of CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told weekly JDD. "The ball is now in president (Macron)'s court. It is up to him to withdraw this reform."
 
REUTERS
 

World

Trains

Schools

France

Unions

Pension

Reform

Europe

Education

LBCI Next
Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:43

Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions seek to block pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-01-19

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

France hit by second nationwide strike against pension reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-20

Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:51

North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles

LBCI
World
08:49

Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare

LBCI
World
08:48

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

LBCI
Middle East
06:05

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app