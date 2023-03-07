Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine

World
2023-03-07 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the seizure of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine would allow Moscow's forces to mount further offensive operations.

Russian forces have been waging an intense campaign for months to seize control of the small city in what would become their first significant territorial advance since last summer.

Shoigu also said the West was increasing its arms deliveries to Ukraine, but vowed they would not change the course of events on the battlefield.

"The liberation of Artemovsk continues," Shoigu said in televised remarks, using the old Soviet-era name for Bakhmut.

"The city is an important hub for defending Ukrainian troops in the Donbas. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be conducted deep into Ukraine's defensive lines," Shoigu said.

The heavily industrialized Donbas region of eastern Ukraine comprises Donetsk and Luhansk, which are both claimed by Russia along with two other Ukrainian regions as its own territory.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group which is leading the battle for the city, said last Friday that his forces had "practically surrounded" Bakhmut.

Ukraine's top generals have vowed to keep defending the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Monday.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Russia

Capture

Bakhmut

Offensives

Ukraine

Ukrainian

Russian

Europe

War

Attack

Strike

LBCI Next
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions fight against pension reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
04:13

Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Situation 'critical': Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:51

North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles

LBCI
World
08:49

Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare

LBCI
World
08:48

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

LBCI
Middle East
06:05

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app