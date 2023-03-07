News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
World
2023-03-07 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Malnutrition rises in pregnant women in 12 at-risk countries
Acute malnutrition among pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers has increased by 25% in the past two years in 12 countries hard hit by rising food prices fueled by the fighting in Ukraine, according to a new United Nations report.
Surveys in 10 countries in Africa and two in the Middle East that are worst affected by the food crisis were used in a UNICEF report, released Tuesday, a day before International Women’s Day.
Poor nutrition in pregnant and breastfeeding women can lead to weak immunity and complications during pregnancy and birth. Some countries in sub-Saharan Africa have in previous studies recorded high infant mortality rates due to various complications.
Globally, 51 million children under two years old are too short for their age due to malnutrition, a condition called stunting, and half of these become stunted during pregnancy or within their first six months of life, the report states.
“Without urgent action from the international community, the consequences could last for generations to come,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.
The affected girls and women have increased from 5.5 million in 2020 to 6.9 million in 2022 in Burkina Faso, Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan, according to the report.
UNICEF recommends increased nutrition assistance and supplying fortifications to highly consumed basic foods such as flour, cooking oil and salt to reduce micronutrient deficiencies.
Ensuring that pregnant and breastfeeding mothers have access to nutrition services and supplements has also been recommended in the report.
Some of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa have high rates of teenage pregnancies and low attendance at prenatal clinics.
Faith Kanini, 28, who lives in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, told The Associated Press she cannot afford to attend the prenatal clinics although it is recommended.
“I pay cash for the few clinics I have attended. It is expensive for me and I cannot pay the NHIF (state health) insurance monthly premiums because I am unemployed and I rely on friends and family,” the first-time mother-to-be said in a phone interview.
Women in poor households are twice as likely to be underweight as those from the wealthiest households, according to the UNICEF report.
“South Asia and sub-Saharan African remain the epicenter of the nutrition crisis among adolescent girls and women, home to two in three adolescent girls and women suffering from underweight globally, and three in five adolescent girls and women with anemia,” the report adds.
AP
World
Middle East
Malnutrition
Africa
Countries
Kenya
United Nations
UN
Yemen
Afghanistan
Politics
Government
Pregnancy
Childbirth
Children
UNICEF
Next
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-23
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
World
2023-02-23
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
0
World
2023-01-26
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
World
2023-01-26
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:51
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
World
08:51
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
0
World
08:49
Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare
World
08:49
Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare
0
World
08:48
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
World
08:48
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
0
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
6
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
7
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store