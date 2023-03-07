News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
World
2023-03-07 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
Germany plans to ban telecoms operators from using certain components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns.
The German ban could include components already built into the networks, requiring operators to remove and replace them, Zeit Online had reported on Monday, citing sources.
Germany's government, which is now in the midst of a broader re-evaluation of its relationship with top trade partner China, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
"This is a sign that the German government may finally be taking China-related risks to national security seriously" said Noah Barkin, managing editor with research firm Rhodium Group's China practice who specializes in German-Chinese relations.
"But after years of dithering, the German 5G network is deeply dependent on Chinese suppliers. It will take many years to unwind this," Barkin added.
Critics of Huawei and ZTE say that their close links to Beijing's security services mean that embedding them in the ubiquitous mobile networks of the future could give Chinese spies and even saboteurs access to essential infrastructure.
Huawei, ZTE and China's government reject these claims, saying that they are motivated by a protectionist desire to support non-Chinese rivals.
A Huawei spokesperson said it did not comment on speculation and said it had a "very good security record" during its 20 years of delivering technology to Germany and the rest of the world. ZTE did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
"The devil's in the details, it would be a major step forward if this included all access network components where operators have made excessive use of Huawei in recent years," said Thorsten Benner, China expert and director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin.
While several countries across Europe are still formulating telecom policies, only Britain and Sweden have so far banned Huawei and ZTE from supplying critical 5G network equipment.
"But right now it is unclear what the critical components are that will be identified by the authorities," Benner said.
Germany passed an IT security law in 2021 setting high hurdles for makers of telecommunications equipment for next-generation networks, but stopping short of banning Huawei and ZTE as some other countries have done.
A new report shows that Germany has actually become even more dependent on Huawei for its 5G radio access network equipment (RAN) than in its 4G network, even though operators have avoided using the firm's technology for the core networks.
GERMANY LAGGING
Zeit Online said Berlin's cybersecurity agency and interior ministry had for months been checking if there were components in the growing 5G networks that could put its security at risk.
The survey had not officially been ended, but the result was already clear, Zeit Online said, citing government sources. The government would ban operators from using certain controlling elements from Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks.
Germany's interior ministry did not reply to a request for comment.
"It sounds like a step in the right direction but it comes way too late," said Benner. "We've had 4.5 years of serious debate on Huawei and 5G, and still not come to a conclusion."
The German government was last month unable to answer a recent parliamentary request about how many Huawei components operators were using in their 5G networks.
Sweden's telecom regulator PTS, which in 2020 banned Chinese companies from rolling out 5G, gave telecom operators taking part in 5G auctions until Jan. 1, 2025 to remove gear from China from their infrastructure and core functions.
Britain, meanwhile, wants telecom firms to remove equipment and services from Huawei in core network functions by Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023.
The deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain's 5G networks by the end of 2027 remains unchanged.
Reuters
World
Variety
Germany
Plans
Ban
china
Huawei
ZTE
5G
Networks
Communication
Technology
Next
Decision on permanent troop deployment to Lithuania 'up to NATO' – Germany
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-06
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
World
2023-03-06
Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
World
2023-02-28
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
2023-02-28
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
0
Variety
2023-02-03
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Variety
2023-02-03
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:51
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
World
08:51
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
0
World
08:49
Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare
World
08:49
Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare
0
World
08:48
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
World
08:48
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
0
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
6
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
7
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store