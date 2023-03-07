Decision on permanent troop deployment to Lithuania 'up to NATO' – Germany

World
2023-03-07 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Decision on permanent troop deployment to Lithuania &#39;up to NATO&#39; – Germany
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Decision on permanent troop deployment to Lithuania 'up to NATO' – Germany

A decision on a permanent deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania will be "up to NATO", German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday in response to calls by Vilnius for a larger NATO presence in the country.

"This not down to who wants what - or who wants to provide what - but rather up to NATO," Pistorius told reporters as he visited the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania.

Since 2017, Germany has led an international battalion with some 1,500 troops in Lithuania as part of a NATO effort to deter Russia from attacking the Baltic region, seen as one of the weakest spots in the alliance's eastern flank.

Berlin also has a brigade of some 3,000 to 5,000 troops on standby in Germany with the ability to deploy to Lithuania within 10 days if needed.

But the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been calling for bigger and permanent NATO deployments to defend their territories since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

There have been concerns, however, that any permanent deployments would be costly and deprive NATO of the flexibility to freely move troops to other locations along its eastern flank.

Pistorius said it was unclear whether a German brigade would be deployed to Lithuania on a permanent basis, adding that any such move would require the construction of extensive infrastructure to house troops as well as families.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Decision

Troop

Deployment

Lithuania

NATO

Germany

Europe

German

Russia

Attack

LBCI Next
ECB survey sees moderating inflation, rising wage expectations
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-07

Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine

LBCI
World
07:51

Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:51

North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles

LBCI
World
08:49

Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare

LBCI
World
08:48

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

LBCI
Middle East
06:05

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app