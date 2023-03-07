EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights

2023-03-07 | 07:15
EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women&#39;s rights
EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights

The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nine people, including two Russian commanders involved in the war in Ukraine, and three organisations the bloc holds responsible for sexual violence and other violations of women's rights.

The move is the first time the EU has issued a sanctions package targeting perpetrators of sexual violence, using powers it established in 2020 to penalise human rights abusers. 

The sanctions also target two policemen in Moscow, two Taliban officials, and others in Myanmar and South Sudan, according to an EU list seen by Reuters ahead of its official release, which also included Iran's Gharchak women's prison. 

The 27-nation EU did not immediately name those blacklisted but their identities will be published in the bloc's official journal later in the day, on the eve of International Women's Day. 

"By imposing these sanctions, we're sending a clear message to perpetrators that they won't get away with their crimes," said Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. 

"These horrific, inhuman acts have consequences. This is also a message to the victims: the EU will support you, wherever you are in the world." 

The measures include a freeze on any assets that the targeted individuals and organisations hold in the EU and a ban on travel into the bloc. Companies in the EU are also forbidden from providing services to those under sanctions. 

The list named the Russian commanders in Moscow's war against Ukraine as Nikolay Kuznetsov and Ramil Ibatullin. The two could not be immediately reached for comment. 

It said Kuznetsov "was part of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and members of his unit systematically participated in acts of sexual violence and rape in Ukraine in March/April 2022". 

Ibatullin led a division whose members "committed acts of sexual and gender-based violence against the Ukrainian civilian population", according to the EU document. 

Reuters
 

Breaking Headlines

World

European Union

Sanctions

Russian

Commanders

War

Ukraine

Sexual

Violence

Women

Rights

