News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights
World
2023-03-07 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights
The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nine people, including two Russian commanders involved in the war in Ukraine, and three organisations the bloc holds responsible for sexual violence and other violations of women's rights.
The move is the first time the EU has issued a sanctions package targeting perpetrators of sexual violence, using powers it established in 2020 to penalise human rights abusers.
The sanctions also target two policemen in Moscow, two Taliban officials, and others in Myanmar and South Sudan, according to an EU list seen by Reuters ahead of its official release, which also included Iran's Gharchak women's prison.
The 27-nation EU did not immediately name those blacklisted but their identities will be published in the bloc's official journal later in the day, on the eve of International Women's Day.
"By imposing these sanctions, we're sending a clear message to perpetrators that they won't get away with their crimes," said Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.
"These horrific, inhuman acts have consequences. This is also a message to the victims: the EU will support you, wherever you are in the world."
The measures include a freeze on any assets that the targeted individuals and organisations hold in the EU and a ban on travel into the bloc. Companies in the EU are also forbidden from providing services to those under sanctions.
The list named the Russian commanders in Moscow's war against Ukraine as Nikolay Kuznetsov and Ramil Ibatullin. The two could not be immediately reached for comment.
It said Kuznetsov "was part of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and members of his unit systematically participated in acts of sexual violence and rape in Ukraine in March/April 2022".
Ibatullin led a division whose members "committed acts of sexual and gender-based violence against the Ukrainian civilian population", according to the EU document.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
World
European Union
Sanctions
Russian
Commanders
War
Ukraine
Sexual
Violence
Women
Rights
Next
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
LME faces further legal action in London court
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
0
World
2023-02-24
G20 tussles over Ukraine war as West steps up sanctions
World
2023-02-24
G20 tussles over Ukraine war as West steps up sanctions
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:46
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Middle East
11:46
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
0
World
11:25
Chile announces biological corridor to protect endangered deer
World
11:25
Chile announces biological corridor to protect endangered deer
0
World
10:38
Two of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead
World
10:38
Two of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead
0
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24
Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24
Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles
Variety
2022-12-12
Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles
0
World
06:28
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
World
06:28
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
0
World
2023-03-01
West gains advantage as it vies with Russia for influence in Serbia
World
2023-03-01
West gains advantage as it vies with Russia for influence in Serbia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
3
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
4
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
5
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
6
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
8
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store