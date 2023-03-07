News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data
World
2023-03-07 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar and weak oil data from top crude importer China shifted momentum after five days of gains.
Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.48%, to $85.77 a barrel by 1250 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.06.
Prices declined as the U.S. dollar rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell's testimony to Congress at 1500 GMT on Tuesday.
The focus will be on whether he remains confident that the Fed is on the right path to keep inflation on a steady decline towards its 2% target.
A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers paying with other currencies.
Further pressure came from a contraction in China's exports and imports in January and February, including crude oil imports. The decline came despite a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, pointing to weakness in foreign demand.
"Given the high inflation in the U.S. and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens processing demand in China," said Iris Pang, ING's chief economist for Greater China.
Declines were limited, however, by supply concerns. Chevron (CVX.N) Chief Executive Mike Wirth on Monday told a Houston conference that there is "not a lot of swing capacity", making the global market vulnerable to any unexpected supply disruption.
"The key unknown for 2023 will be the disruption to Russia's oil and refined product exports," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
U.S. crude inventories could register their first decrease in 10 weeks, a Reuters poll showed before official data is published this week.
The American Petroleum Institute's weekly report is due at 2130 GMT on Tuesday, with Energy Information Administration data following at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
World
Oil
Price
US
Dollar
Data
Crude
China
Gains
Next
Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it
UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:43
Dollar inches up ahead of Powell speech; China data knocks oil
World
05:43
Dollar inches up ahead of Powell speech; China data knocks oil
0
World
2023-03-02
Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs
World
2023-03-02
Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs
0
World
2023-03-01
Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro
World
2023-03-01
Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro
0
World
2023-02-27
US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact
World
2023-02-27
US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:46
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Middle East
11:46
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
0
World
11:25
Chile announces biological corridor to protect endangered deer
World
11:25
Chile announces biological corridor to protect endangered deer
0
World
10:38
Two of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead
World
10:38
Two of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead
0
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24
Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24
Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles
Variety
2022-12-12
Lebanon lights up huge Eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 108,000 plastic bottles
0
World
06:28
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
World
06:28
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
0
World
2023-03-01
West gains advantage as it vies with Russia for influence in Serbia
World
2023-03-01
West gains advantage as it vies with Russia for influence in Serbia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
3
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
4
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
5
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
6
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
8
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store