News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ireland to vote on removing 'outmoded' references to women from constitution
World
2023-03-08 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ireland to vote on removing 'outmoded' references to women from constitution
Ireland plans to hold a referendum in November to delete references to a woman's place being in the home from its constitution, the government announced on Wednesday.
While a wave of social change in the once deeply Catholic nation has seen the 86-year-old constitution amended in recent years to remove bans on abortion and permit same-sex marriage, "outmoded" references to women's role in society remain.
Article 41.2 says the state recognizes that "by her life within the home, woman gives to the state a support without which the common good cannot be achieved" and that "mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labor to the neglect of their duties in the home."
A citizen's assembly - a forum used to debate potential constitutional changes - in 2021 recommended removing those references and replacing them with gender-neutral and non-discriminatory language.
Any constitutional change in Ireland must be approved by popular vote. Both referendums to liberalize highly restrictive abortion laws and allow same-sex marriage were approved by large majorities.
"I am pleased to announce that the government plans to hold a referendum to amend our Constitution to enshrine gender equality and to remove the outmoded reference to 'women in the home," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement on Wednesday as the world celebrated International Women's Day.
"For too long, women and girls have carried a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence."
Reuters
World
Ireland
Women
Outmoded
References
Constitution
Vote
Labor
Next
Oil extends declines on rate hike concerns
In economics, women's voices still struggle to be heard
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
Variety
10:22
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
0
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
0
Middle East
09:16
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Middle East
09:16
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
0
World
08:09
UK sanctions 'global violators of women's rights'
World
08:09
UK sanctions 'global violators of women's rights'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
0
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
0
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store