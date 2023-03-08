News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in UAE amid Russia’s war
World
2023-03-08 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in UAE amid Russia’s war
Ukraine’s first lady on Wednesday offered spirited support to her nation’s people while visiting the United Arab Emirates, a country that still remains open to Russia despite Western sanctions.
Olena Zelenska described her role and that of other first ladies and gentlemen in the world as a real power while speaking before a packed ballroom on International Women’s Day. She also applauded the work of the average Ukrainian amid the ongoing war.
“We are a force and we can continue to change the world,” Zelenska said at the Forbes 30/50 Summit via a translator.
Zelenska’s trip to the United Arab Emirates capital comes as the UAE remains one of the few direct routes out of Moscow — for both people fleeing conscription and for the wealthy who want to park their money in a nation with access to Western financial markets.
Already, the US Treasury has expressed concerns with the Russian money flowing into Dubai’s red-hot real estate market. Meanwhile, the superyachts of Russian oligarchs also have repeatedly turned up in the Emirates since the start of Moscow’s war on Ukraine last year.
However, the UAE has voted against Russia’s invasion at the United Nations and has donated humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began. Her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has held multiple calls with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Meanwhile, the UAE hosted the prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December.
Zelenska arrived in the UAE on Tuesday and met with Sheikh Mohammed at Qasr al-Bahar in Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital. There, Sheikh Mohammed pledged $4 million to Zelenska’s foundation that will go toward the construction of orphanages, the Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency reported.
“Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to the people of Ukraine through ongoing humanitarian aid, while stressing the importance of international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to re-establish security, stability and peace,” WAM said.
Zelenska has taken a more prominent role in promoting Ukraine since the war began. She met with US first lady Jill Biden when the American president’s wife made a surprise, quick visit to Ukraine from Slovakia in May. She’s also traveled across the world, met leaders and told the United Nations in February: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.”
Speaking before the crowd, Zelenska recounted the story of a schoolteacher still leading her students via a video call from a snowy street, even though power and internet connections remain shaky in the country. She also brought up a 30-year-old female combat medic killed in the fighting near Bakhmut in the east, which drew a gasp from the women gathered at the summit.
“We are inspired by the examples and I’m sure these examples will stay in our hearts forever,” Zelenska said.
She added, to cheers: “Ukrainian women and men have been adapting so fast that our enemies have not been able to come up with new challenges for us.”
AP
World
Middle East
Ukraine
First Lady
Olena Zalenska
UAE
Amid
Russia
War
Politics
Government
Invasion
United Arab Emirates
Next
Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
0
World
2023-03-01
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
World
2023-03-01
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
0
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
0
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
0
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store