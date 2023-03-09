Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power

World
2023-03-09 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power

Russia unleashed a new wave of air strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least six people and knocking out power, including to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Ukraine's military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept.

The attacks were mainly on energy facilities and hit more than half a dozen regions, striking the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

Ukraine's military said air defenses knocked out at least 34 missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, but regional officials said five people were killed in the western region of Lviv and one in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk in southeastern Ukraine.

"This was a major attack and for the first time with so many different types of missiles...The enemy launched six Kinzhals," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said. "It was like never before."

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago, stepped up air strikes last October, and has frequently knocked out power to millions of people since then.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least two people were wounded in an attack on the capital that knocked out heating to 40% of the city on Thursday.

Reuters correspondents in Kyiv heard a series of explosions around 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT).

Ukraine's state nuclear power agency, Energoatom, said the strikes also cut electricity to the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, forcing it to switch to diesel generators which have enough fuel to power it for 10 days.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said power had been limited in all regions during the strikes as a precaution, and that at least three would experience longer cuts as a result of the attacks.

Russia-installed officials in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region said the halt in electricity supplies to the nuclear plant was "a provocation".

But Andriy Yermak, the chief of the Ukrainian presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "The terrorists are doing everything they can to leave us without power... They are continuing their terror against peaceful people."

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said his city in northeastern Ukraine had been hit by about 15 S-300 ballistic missiles, which Ukraine is also unable to intercept.

"The enemy made about 15 strikes on the city and region," he said on Telegram. "Infrastructure was again among the targets."
 
 
REUTERS

World

Russian

Russia

Missile

Strikes

Ukraine

Power

LBCI Next
US increasingly worried about West Bank situation as Austin visits Israel
S. Korea's Yoon to visit Japan for summit, first such trip in 12 years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-16

Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two

LBCI
World
03:30

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

LBCI
World
2023-02-16

Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:58

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

LBCI
World
06:58

GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues

LBCI
World
06:53

Russia's Sberbank expects strong profit rebound after sanctions-hit 2022

LBCI
World
06:43

California flood watch issued as next atmospheric river looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
World
05:17

Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:23

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
World
03:30

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app