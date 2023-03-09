Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power

Ukraine's military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept.



The attacks were mainly on energy facilities and hit more than half a dozen regions, striking the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv.



Ukraine's military said air defenses knocked out at least 34 missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, but regional officials said five people were killed in the western region of Lviv and one in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk in southeastern Ukraine.



"This was a major attack and for the first time with so many different types of missiles...The enemy launched six Kinzhals," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said. "It was like never before."



Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago, stepped up air strikes last October, and has frequently knocked out power to millions of people since then.



Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least two people were wounded in an attack on the capital that knocked out heating to 40% of the city on Thursday.



Reuters correspondents in Kyiv heard a series of explosions around 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT).



Ukraine's state nuclear power agency, Energoatom, said the strikes also cut electricity to the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, forcing it to switch to diesel generators which have enough fuel to power it for 10 days.



National grid operator Ukrenergo said power had been limited in all regions during the strikes as a precaution, and that at least three would experience longer cuts as a result of the attacks.



Russia-installed officials in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region said the halt in electricity supplies to the nuclear plant was "a provocation".



But Andriy Yermak, the chief of the Ukrainian presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "The terrorists are doing everything they can to leave us without power... They are continuing their terror against peaceful people."



Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said his city in northeastern Ukraine had been hit by about 15 S-300 ballistic missiles, which Ukraine is also unable to intercept.



"The enemy made about 15 strikes on the city and region," he said on Telegram. "Infrastructure was again among the targets."

