Georgian ruling party withdraws 'foreign agents' bill after two nights of protest

World
2023-03-09 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Georgian ruling party withdraws &#39;foreign agents&#39; bill after two nights of protest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Georgian ruling party withdraws 'foreign agents' bill after two nights of protest

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on "foreign agents" after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperiled hopes of the country joining the European Union.

The Georgian Dream ruling party said in a statement it would "unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations". It cited the need to reduce "confrontation" in society, while also denouncing "lies" told about the bill by the "radical opposition".

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on "foreign agents" after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperiled hopes of the country joining the European Union. 

The Georgian Dream ruling party said in a statement it would "unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations". It cited the need to reduce "confrontation" in society, while also denouncing "lies" told about the bill by the "radical opposition".

The bill would have required Georgian organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents" or face fines. Georgian Dream had previously said the law was necessary to unmask critics of the Georgian Orthodox Church, one of the country's most powerful institutions.

The European Union's delegation to Georgia praised the decision to withdraw the bill, writing on Twitter: "We welcome announcement by the ruling party to withdraw draft legislation on 'foreign influence'.
We encourage all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms, in an inclusive & constructive way".

At a joint briefing held by opposition parties after the bill was withdrawn, Giga Lemonjala, a representative of the Droa party, said that protests would continue until the government formally denounced the foreign agents’ bill, and released all those detained during protests.

Parliament gave the draft law initial approval on Tuesday but tens of thousands of protesters then gathered outside parliament, and again on Wednesday. Some protesters threw petrol bombs, stones and plastic bottles at police.

REUTERS

World

Georgian

Georgia

Party

Agents

Bill

Protest

LBCI Next
US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport
US increasingly worried about West Bank situation as Austin visits Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:12

Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

LBCI
World
08:14

Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-08

Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:58

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

LBCI
World
06:58

GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues

LBCI
World
06:53

Russia's Sberbank expects strong profit rebound after sanctions-hit 2022

LBCI
World
06:43

California flood watch issued as next atmospheric river looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
World
05:17

Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:23

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
World
03:30

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app