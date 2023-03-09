Russia's Sberbank expects strong profit rebound after sanctions-hit 2022

World
2023-03-09 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Sberbank expects strong profit rebound after sanctions-hit 2022
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russia's Sberbank expects strong profit rebound after sanctions-hit 2022

Russia's dominant lender Sberbank expects profits to rebound sharply this year after a nearly 80% drop in 2022 as sweeping Western sanctions rattled Russia's financial sector in what the bank's chief executive called "the most difficult year".
 
Sberbank (SBER.MM), which boasts around 107 million active retail clients, was releasing results under international reporting standards for the first time in a year. Russian authorities ordered banks to limit disclosures and dividend payments last year as Moscow tried to maintain financial stability.
Sberbank's annual profit came at 270.5 billion roubles ($3.57 billion), down 78.3% from 2021 and around 30 billion roubles lower than what it reported under Russian accounting standards.

Profit under Russian standards for January-February 2023 stood at 225 billion roubles, Sberbank said on Thursday. Its Moscow-listed shares hit a more than one-year high at market opening before easing 0.3% on the day.
CEO German Gref said this year's profits should be close to the record 1.25-trillion roubles earned in the "pre-crisis year".

DIVIDEND RESUMPTION
Net interest income rose 6.6% year-on-year to 1.87 trillion roubles, the bank said, while net commission income rose 15.4% to 697.1 billion roubles. Return on equity (ROE) slumped by 19 percentage points to 5.2%.

Gref said 2023 ROE was expected to reach around 20%, with net interest margin seen in the 5.3%-5.5% range.
"Our business model passed another strength test," Gref said, adding that the bank would now resume consideration of dividend payments on its 2022 results, with a decision due in March.

Gref, who said the bank would always try to pay dividends in future, declined to offer a specific figure. The finance ministry expects the majority state-owned lender to pay out on 50% of 2022 profits.

ANTI-CRISIS PLAN
Sberbank's resilience in the face of sanctions helped Russia's banking sector recover from a loss-making first half in 2022.

Other lenders, such as No. 2 bank VTB (VTBR.MM), have not fared so well and the Bank of Russia warned of "systemic risks" to the sector last week as lenders scramble to turn a profit.

Banks are now jostling for business from the state, particularly a burgeoning defense budget, and the country's big corporate accounts.

"We implemented an anti-crisis plan: we radically revised our priorities, introduced the strictest savings measures, closed and sold international businesses and also made all the necessary provisions for the loan portfolio and blocked assets," Gref said.

Sberbank said savings exceeded 240 billion roubles, with the group's operating costs down 1.5% year-on-year. The bank recovered $6 billion in foreign currency from abroad since sanctions were imposed, Gref said.

($1 = 75.8500 roubles)
 
 
 
REUTERS
 
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

World

Russia

Sanctions

LBCI Next
GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues
California flood watch issued as next atmospheric river looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-04

German sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly

LBCI
World
2023-02-24

Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World
2023-02-24

US to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures

LBCI
World
10:59

Wall Street advances, Treasury yields dip on jobless claims data

LBCI
World
10:35

Why is Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo?

LBCI
World
10:17

14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisia in migrant boat sinking

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Believer, a new approach to gaming, raises $55M from Lightspeed, A16Z, and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:59

Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app