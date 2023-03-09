Italy to toughen jail terms for migrant smugglers after shipwreck - draft decree

World
2023-03-09 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Italy to toughen jail terms for migrant smugglers after shipwreck - draft decree
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Italy to toughen jail terms for migrant smugglers after shipwreck - draft decree

Italy's government was set to approve tougher jail terms for human smugglers, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Thursday, hours before a cabinet meeting near the town where a recent shipwreck killed at least 72 migrants. 

Four suspected traffickers have been detained in the wake of the Feb. 26 incident in the seaside resort of Steccato di Cutro, where a wooden boat crammed with an estimated 180 migrants crashed and sank near the shoreline. 

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, which takes a hard line against illegal immigration, came under fire along with rescuers over allegations more could have been done to avoid the disaster. 

Meloni has repeatedly said smugglers should not be allowed to control migration flows to the continent and the draft decree, still subject to approval, says traffickers who cause the death of more than one person risk 20 to 30 years in jail. 

The cabinet, which will gather in the town of Cutro at 3:45 p.m. (1445 GMT), was also set to boost "maritime surveillance" through the navy and bolster the network of centres to repatriate migrants with no right to stay, the draft shows. 

The official cabinet agenda sent by the government included the item "Law Decree: Urgent provisions on legal entry flows of foreign workers and on preventing and combating irregular immigration" - indicating the cabinet was set to approve the draft, although it is possible they could make some changes. 

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past decade, fleeing conflict and poverty back home. Sea arrivals have been around 15,800 so far this year, against around 6,000 in the same period of 2022, interior ministry data show. 

The draft decree also includes measures to make it easier for legal migrants to find a job in Italy and offers a preferential track to enter Italy to nationals from third countries that promote campaigns against illegal migration. 

Reuters
 

World

Italy

Government

Jail

Terms

Human

Smugglers

Decree

Cabinet

Shipwreck

Migrants

LBCI Next
Taiwan president plans 'transit' in Los Angeles, New York - government minister
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children

LBCI
World
2023-02-26

More than 30 dead after migrant shipwreck in southern Italy

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya

LBCI
Sports
06:09

Italy's Serie A to discuss financing options for media business

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:44

US charity calls on Egypt to release hunger-striking poet

LBCI
World
06:37

Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties

LBCI
World
06:34

Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill

LBCI
World
06:31

Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-05

Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast

LBCI
Middle East
06:22

Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app