News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Why is Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo?
World
2023-03-09 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Why is Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo?
Jakarta is congested, polluted, prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea. Now the government is in the process of leaving, moving Indonesia’s capital to the island of Borneo.
Indonesian officials say the new metropolis will be a “sustainable forest city" that puts the environment at the heart of the development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045.
But environmentalists warn that the capital will cause massive deforestation, threaten the habitat of endangered species such as orangutans and imperil the homes of Indigenous communities.
While access to the new capital's site is usually limited, The Associated Press was allowed to tour parts of the site to view construction progress in early March.
Here's a look at why the capital is moving, the government's plans and why activists are worried about how it will impact the environment, endangered species and Indigenous communities located near the project site.
WHY IS INDONESIA MOVING ITS CAPITAL?
Jakarta is home to about 10 million people and three times that number in the greater metropolitan area. It has been described as the world’s most rapidly sinking city, and at the current rate, it is estimated that one-third of the city could be submerged by 2050. The main cause is uncontrolled ground water extraction, but it has been exacerbated by the rising Java Sea due to climate change.
Its air and groundwater are heavily polluted, it floods regularly and its streets are so clogged that it's estimated congestion costs the economy $4.5 billion a year.
President Joko Widodo envisions the construction of a new capital as a nostrum for the problems plaguing Jakarta, reducing its population while allowing the country to start fresh with a “sustainable city."
WHAT WILL THE NEW CAPITAL BE LIKE?
Widodo’s plan to establish the city of Nusantara — an old Javanese term meaning “archipelago” — will entail constructing government buildings and housing from scratch. Initial estimates were that over 1.5 million civil servants would be relocated to the city, some 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) northeast of Jakarta, though ministries and government agencies are still working to finalize that number.
Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority said that the new capital city will apply the “forest city” concept, with 65% of the area being reforested.
The city is expected to be inaugurated on Aug. 17 next year to coincide with Indonesia’s Independence Day. New capital authorities said that the final stages of the city, however, likely won’t be completed until 2045, marking the nation’s hundredth anniversary.
WHY ARE ENVIRONMENTALISTS CONCERNED?
Skeptics worry, however, about the environmental impact of building a sprawling 256,000-hectare (990-square-mile) city down in Borneo’s East Kalimantan province, which is home to orangutans, leopards and a wide array of other wildlife.
Forest Watch Indonesia, an Indonesian nongovernmental organization that monitors forestry issues, warned in a November 2022 report that most of the forested areas in the new capital are “production forests” meaning permits could be granted for forestry and extractive activities that would lead to further deforestation. Until now there has been no certainty regarding the protection status of the remaining natural forests in the new capital city area, the report said.
Data analysis from AP also showed that the region can expect more days of extreme heat in years to come.
HOW ARE INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES IMPACTED?
At least five villages with more than 100 Indigenous Balik people are relocating because of the construction, with more villages expected to be uprooted as the building site expands.
The government said the new capital has received support from local community leaders, and has provided compensation to people whose land is being used for the city.
But Sibukdin, an Indigenous leader who like many in the country only uses one name and lives in Sepaku, a ward very close to the construction area, said community members felt compelled to take the money they were offered by the government without knowing how compensation is calculated or if it was fair, he said.
AP
Breaking Headlines
World
Indonesia
Jakarta
Borneo
Capital
Next
Taiwan president plans 'transit' in Los Angeles, New York - government minister
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
World
2023-03-07
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
0
World
2023-03-06
Indonesia to tighten used shoe import controls after Reuters report
World
2023-03-06
Indonesia to tighten used shoe import controls after Reuters report
0
World
2023-03-05
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
World
2023-03-05
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:37
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties
World
06:37
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties
0
World
06:34
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
World
06:34
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
0
World
06:31
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
World
06:31
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
0
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
0
Sports
2023-03-03
NBA roundup: 3/3/23
Sports
2023-03-03
NBA roundup: 3/3/23
0
World
2023-02-01
India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China
World
2023-02-01
India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
5
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
7
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store