Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support

World
2023-03-10 | 03:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Israel on Thursday during a Middle East visit, called on allies to step up support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion and provided Ukraine with humanitarian relief and protective gear, it has stopped short of widening the assistance to include defense technologies such as missile interceptors.

"Israel has been providing helpful humanitarian support for Ukraine, and I'm also grateful for Israel's participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that I convene," Austin said at a press conference with his Israeli counterpart.
 
"Yet we're also calling on all of our allies and partners to step up now at this hinge moment in history. Nations of goodwill, and especially our fellow democracy, must all urgently do their part to help Ukraine fight for its freedom," Austin said.

Israel has been measured in its rhetoric on Russia, mindful of the need to coordinate Israeli air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria with Moscow's garrison in the Arab state.
 
"We are doing our best efforts, in coordination with the United States, to help the Ukraine government to protect its people, and we are doing it under the understanding of what are the Israeli interests in the region," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters.

Last month Israel's foreign minister visited Kyiv to pledge continued assistance, including the improving of Ukraine's air defense early warning system. That idea was introduced last year but Kyiv said it had made little progress.
 

World

Middle East

Pentagon

US

Chief

Lloyd Austin

Israel

Calls

Allies

Support

Ukraine

Russia

War

Violence

LBCI Next
Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:49

Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in UAE amid Russia’s war

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

US, allies in war of words with Russia at G20 meet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:37

Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties

LBCI
World
06:34

Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill

LBCI
World
06:31

Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January

LBCI
World
04:53

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

NBA roundup: 3/3/23

LBCI
World
2023-02-01

India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app