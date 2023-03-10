News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons
World
2023-03-10 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons
The leaders of France and Britain aim to iron out differences over migration and deepen military ties on Friday amid the war in Ukraine after years of bickering over Brexit.
Rishi Sunak, who became Britain's prime minister in October, is hoping to capitalize on renewed goodwill with fellow former investment banker Emmanuel Macron to end years of arguing over issues ranging from migration to fishing.
The meeting in Paris will be the first summit of Europe's two main military nations - both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and nuclear powers - in five years.
Ties which have often been rocky since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016 have been fortified by the countries' support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
"The partnership the UK and France share runs deep," Sunak said on Twitter. "From tackling illegal migration to driving growth in our economies to defending our common security, when we work together we all benefit. It's in that spirit I'm looking forward to meeting @EmmanuelMacron today."
A French presidential adviser said the summit's priority was for the two NATO allies to reconnect.
The meeting also comes as relations between Britain and the EU have also improved in light of the Windsor Framework - a new agreement with the bloc aimed at fixing problems with Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Later this month, King Charles will also travel to France on his first state visit as monarch.
Sunak and Macron struck up a personal rapport at the COP27 summit in Egypt in November during their first face-to-face meeting, two weeks after Sunak became prime minister, with their warm relationship labelled "Le Bromance" in British newspapers.
Sunak has sought a reset with France after relations soured under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and is looking to work with Paris on tackling the large numbers of migrants that arrive in southern England in small boats.
In November, Britain and France signed an agreement worth 72 million euros ($74 million) to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.
The issue will be high on Britain's agenda in particular. Sunak wants more done to stop the crossings.
The Times newspaper said he would announce Britain was providing funding to France to invest in police, security and intelligence. The payments were expected to exceed 200 million pounds over three years, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
Speaking to the BBC from Paris ahead of the talks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed Britain would be discussing giving more money to France, but did not give further details or amounts.
The two countries have been criticized by non-governmental organizations for their handling of the issue.
"The relentless intimidation, violence and degrading treatment perpetrated in the name of 'border enforcement' by both countries has proven entirely ineffective at stopping people from arriving in northern France or attempting to cross the Channel to find refuge in the UK," Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said in an open letter to the leaders on Thursday.
FIGHTER JETS
Britain on Tuesday set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, a proposal some charities say could be impractical and criminalize the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.
Asked about the British government's announcement on small boats, French officials said it did not change the fact that since Brexit, there was no bilateral deal on how to readmit migrants in France.
"At this stage we see no major impact for French coasts. It's not as if we had a legal instrument since Brexit that helped us regulate the flow of migrants between the two coasts," one official said.
France is keen to deepen defense ties, including through the joint training of Ukrainian soldiers, and also want to make their two competing future fighter jet program, FCAS and Tempest, compatible, Elysee advisers say.
Reuters
World
Sunak
Macron
Discuss
Migration
Ukraine
Post
Brexit
Reset
Beckons
Nuclear
Powers
Next
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
Fake bombs and failed coup: Moldova smolders on border of Russia's war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland deal with EU
World
2023-02-28
Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland deal with EU
0
World
2023-02-28
Sunak in Belfast to sell new Brexit deal
World
2023-02-28
Sunak in Belfast to sell new Brexit deal
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve
0
World
2023-02-23
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
World
2023-02-23
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:37
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties
World
06:37
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties
0
World
06:34
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
World
06:34
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
0
World
06:31
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
World
06:31
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
0
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
0
Sports
2023-03-03
NBA roundup: 3/3/23
Sports
2023-03-03
NBA roundup: 3/3/23
0
World
2023-02-01
India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China
World
2023-02-01
India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
5
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
7
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store