Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

World
2023-03-10 | 04:53
High views
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Britain's King Charles gave his younger brother Prince Edward the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by his father Prince Philip.
 

