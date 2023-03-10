News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
World
2023-03-10 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
Children returning to school after an illness-ravaged December provided an unexpected, one-off boost to Britain's economy in January, when growth in output exceeded forecasts, data showed on Friday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Britain's economy expanded 0.3 percent month-on-month, after a drop of 0.5 percent in December - a reading that is likely to further allay recession fears, at least in the short term.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.1 percent.
The pound rose against the dollar and euro on the back of the figures, which showed growth was powered entirely by services - much of it due to the one-off bounce in the education sector.
The entertainment sector - helped by the men's soccer Premier League returning to action after the 2022 World Cup - was another fillip for the economy.
In a sign of deeper problems for the economy, manufacturing and construction contracted.
"Looking beneath the surface, the figures suggest the economy is on weaker ground than it appears," Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics.
Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club forecasting group, said widespread strikes in December and January likely explained why the economy remained below its level in November.
The ONS said economic output in January stood 0.2 percent below its pre-pandemic level of February 2020 - in contrast to other advanced economies - and had shown zero growth over the last three months and the past year.
Friday's data are unlikely to materially change the debate at the Bank of England as it weighs up whether to raise interest rates again at its March meeting.
The chance of a 25 percentage point increase in Bank Rate on March 23 receded slightly on Friday to about 83 percent, according to financial market pricing, from 100 percent earlier this week.
Britain economy had proved "more resilient than many expected, but there is a long way to go," said finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who presents his annual budget next week.
Hunt looks set to keep his grip on the public finances in Wednesday's budget, refraining from big tax cuts or spending increases until the next election comes closer into view.
The ONS said half of the 0.3 percent growth rate comprised the education sector, as a result of children returning to school after a significant drop in attendance in December.
The government had previously reported high rates of flu and scarlet fever during December. Fear of contracting COVID-19 over Christmas may also have contributed to children being taken out of school early.
Education represents 6 percent of Britain's economy and student numbers are the main way the ONS measures the quantity of service the sector provides.
Reuters
World
Return to School
Unexpectedly
Boost
UK
Economy
Britain
Growth
Forecasts
Next
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-10
UK economy shows zero growth, narrowly avoiding recession
World
2023-02-10
UK economy shows zero growth, narrowly avoiding recession
0
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
0
World
2023-03-05
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
World
2023-03-05
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
0
World
2023-02-27
Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war
World
2023-02-27
Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
10:53
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
0
World
10:39
US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
World
10:39
US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
0
World
10:32
Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges
World
10:32
Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges
0
World
10:26
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
World
10:26
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-21
LAF receives fourth batch of Qatari financial aid
Lebanon News
2022-12-21
LAF receives fourth batch of Qatari financial aid
0
Variety
2022-12-13
“Memory Box” will represent Lebanon at the 95th Academy Awards
Variety
2022-12-13
“Memory Box” will represent Lebanon at the 95th Academy Awards
0
Middle East
06:44
US charity calls on Egypt to release hunger-striking poet
Middle East
06:44
US charity calls on Egypt to release hunger-striking poet
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Biden nominates current Ambassador to Lebanon Shea for UN Ambassador Deputy
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Biden nominates current Ambassador to Lebanon Shea for UN Ambassador Deputy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store