France and Britain agree new $577 million migration deal

World
2023-03-10 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France and Britain agree new $577 million migration deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France and Britain agree new $577 million migration deal
Britain will pay France 480 million pounds ($577 million) over three years to try to stop migrants from travelling in small boats across the Channel, helping to fund enhanced patrols, the use of drones and a detention center.

At a summit designed to rebuild ties after years of bickering over Brexit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron said the two sides had agreed to work more closely together.

Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals one of his five priorities after the number of migrants arriving on the south coast of England soared to more than 45,000 last year, up 500% in the last two years.

"It is time for a new start," Macron said.

As part of the new deal, Britain will help fund a detention center in France while Paris will deploy more French personnel and enhanced technology to patrol its beaches. Officers from both countries will also look to work with countries along the routes favored by people traffickers.

The funding package will be paid in installments, with the French also contributing significantly more funding, they said.

"Emmanuel and I share the same beliefs," Sunak said. "Criminal gangs should not get to decide who comes to our country. Within weeks of my coming into office, we agreed our largest ever small boats deal and today we've taken our cooperation to an unprecedented level to tackle this shared challenge."

Ties between the two countries have often been rocky since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but have been fortified by the countries' support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Contrary to recent mudslinging, Macron welcomed Sunak at the Elysee palace and the two greeted each other with smiles and mutual back-slapping.

The two former investment bankers, accompanied by seven ministers on each side, also met business leaders from both countries.

Sunak, who became Britain's prime minister in October, is hoping to capitalize on renewed goodwill with France and the wider European Union after he struck the Windsor Framework - a new agreement with the bloc aimed at fixing problems with Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Later this month, King Charles will also travel to France on his first state visit as monarch.

($1 = 0.8322 pounds)
 
 
 
 

World

France

Britain

UK

Migration

Deal

LBCI Next
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:53

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

LBCI
World
04:45

Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons

LBCI
World
2023-03-05

Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

UK PM Sunak strikes deal with EU over Northern Ireland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:53

Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi

LBCI
World
10:39

US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

LBCI
World
10:32

Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges

LBCI
World
10:26

Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21

“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-08

Parliament fails again to elect a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app