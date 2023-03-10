Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges

World
2023-03-10 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Xi clinches third term as China&#39;s president amid host of challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges

Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third term as president of China on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he tightened his control of the world's second-largest economy as it emerges from a COVID slump and diplomatic challenges mount.

Nearly 3,000 members of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old Xi in an election in which there was no other candidate.

Xi has taken China on a more authoritarian path since assuming control a decade ago, and he extends his tenure for another five-year term amid increasingly adversarial relations with the US and its allies over Taiwan, Beijing's backing of Russia, trade and human rights.

Domestically, China faces a challenging recovery from three years of Xi's zero-COVID policy, fragile confidence among consumers and businesses and weak demand for China's exports.

The economy grew just 3% last year, among its worst performances in decades. During the parliament session the government set a modest growth target for this year of just around 5%.

"In his third term, Xi will need to focus on economic revival," said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a US think tank.

"But if he continues with what he has been doing - tighter party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West, his prospects for success won't be encouraging."

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Xi on his third term. The two sealed a "no limits" partnership between China and Russia in February last year, days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Xi set the stage for another term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018, and has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic.

The presidency is largely ceremonial, and Xi's main position of power was extended last October when he was reconfirmed for five more years as general secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party.

During Friday's voting, Xi chatted with premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, who is poised to be confirmed in Saturday to China's second-highest post, a role that puts the former Shanghai party chief and Xi ally in charge of the economy.

Other Xi-approved officials are due to be elected or appointed to government posts during this weekend, including vice premiers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.

The annual parliamentary session, the first since China dropped three years of COVID restrictions, will end on Monday, when Xi will give a speech that will be followed by a media question-and-answer session by Li.

During Friday's session, Xi and dozens of other top leaders on the stage did not wear masks but everyone else in the auditorium did.

China ended its zero-COVID policy in December after highly unusual nationwide protests against the curbs that stifled daily life and the economy.

The virus, which emerged in China in late 2019, then spread rapidly to infect most of its 1.4 billion people but authorities have not released a full tally of related deaths.

The parliament on Friday also elected Zhao Leji, 66, as parliament chair and Han Zheng, 68, as vice president. Both men were from Xi's previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.
 
 
 
 
 

World

China

President

Challenges

Leader

Parliament

Presidency

LBCI Next
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-08

China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-06

Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

LBCI
World
2023-03-05

China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

LBCI
World
2023-03-04

China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:53

Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi

LBCI
World
10:39

US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

LBCI
World
10:26

Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again

LBCI
World
10:24

Macron insists pension reform is needed, despite protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:20

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app