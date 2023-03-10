US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

World
2023-03-10 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US FDA approves Pfizer&#39;s pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.

The drug Zavzpret, also known as zavegepant, was approved for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults, the company said. Aura refers to any neurological disturbance that appears shortly before or during the development of migraines.

The drug, whose pricing will be revealed at launch in July, is "expected to be comparable in price to other FDA approved migraine medicines" which belong to the same class of drugs, the company told Reuters.

Pfizer added Zavzpret and other migraine treatments, including Nurtec ODT, to it drugs portfolio through its $11.6 billion buyout of Biohaven Pharmaceutical last year.

Zavzpret belongs to a class of drugs called calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitors and will compete with other therapies from AbbVie Inc , Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N), Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA.TA).

Pfizer is hoping to gain a competitive edge with Zavzpret's quick speed of action, and Biohaven has pitched it as the "Epipen of migraine". Pfizer has forecast its migraine portfolio's peak sales at $6 billion.

The approval is based on data from a late-stage study that showed the drug, when compared to placebo, proved superior in 13 of the 17 goals, including pain relief in 15 minutes, normal function at 30 minutes, and return to normal at 2 hours.

The drug, when compared to placebo, failed to show statistically significant difference in one of the secondary goals of returning to normal function at 15 minutes.

The drug's label includes a warning advising patients to stop taking it in case of hypersensitivity reactions, such as facial swelling and skin rash after its use.

Migraine affects 39 million people in the United States, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.
 
 
 
 
 
 

World

Pfizer

US

Nasal

Spray

Migraine

Health

Medication

LBCI Next
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate

LBCI
Variety
12:50

Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:19

World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:53

Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi

LBCI
World
10:32

Xi clinches third term as China's president amid host of challenges

LBCI
World
10:26

Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again

LBCI
World
10:24

Macron insists pension reform is needed, despite protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties

LBCI
Middle East
11:20

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app