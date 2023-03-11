0min

US SEC rejects VanEck spot bitcoin ETF application for third time

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday rejected a proposal to list and trade shares of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust, marking the third time the regulator has denied VanEck proposals for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The SEC has rejected a raft of ETFs that proposed tracking the digital asset, including VanEck's previous applications in June last year and in November 2021, over concerns of manipulation in the underlying market. REUTERS

