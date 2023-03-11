Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

World
2023-03-11 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

Hundreds of Dutch farmers carrying flags and banners began gathering in The Hague on Saturday for a protest against government plans to limit nitrogen emissions, a policy they say will spell the end of many farms.

In a separate protest ahead of the country's March 15 regional elections, environmentalists were expected to block a major thoroughfare in the city later in the day to protest tax rules they say encourage the use of fossil fuels.

Farmer say the government plans to limit nitrogen pollution would lead to the closure of many livestock farms and reduced fertilizer use. Similar protests were held by farmers in Belgium this month against a regional government plan to limit nitrogen emissions.

Relatively large numbers of livestock and heavy use of fertilizers, as well as traffic and construction, have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the air and water in both the Netherlands and Belgium that are higher than EU regulations allow.

Farm groups say the problem has been exaggerated and that proposed solutions are unnecessarily heavy-handed.

Next week's regional elections are significant because they will determine the make-up of the Dutch Senate, and because regional governments are responsible for translating national government goals - such as nitrogen caps - into concrete plans.

Early on Saturday, the mayor of The Hague issued an emergency order granting police extra powers to enforce public order and ensure safety during the planned protests.

Police said in a statement they had begun intercepting farmers attempting to enter the city on tractors and turning them away. The Farmers Defense Force group leading the farmers' demonstration, which has city approval, has encouraged people to arrive by bus.

Environmentalists led by the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion say they plan to block traffic on a thoroughfare near parliament in an unauthorized demonstration likely to lead to arrests.

REUTERS
 

World

Dutch

Farmers

Climate

Activists

Election

Protests

Netherlands

LBCI Next
Ukraine says Bakhmut battle is grinding down Russia's best units
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:49

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-10

Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Macron insists pension reform is needed, despite protests

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

US senators blast Treasury's 'lack of progress' on climate risks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:31

Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat

LBCI
World
10:27

Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

LBCI
World
07:49

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

LBCI
World
07:25

German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app