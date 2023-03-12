News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran
World
2023-03-12 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Sunday that the statements from Iranian officials mentioning that a deal regarding the exchange of prisoners has been reached are another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of the families.
"We are working relentlessly to secure the release of the three wrongfully detained Americans in Iran. We will not stop until they are reunited with their loved ones," Price added.
A National Security Council also added that claims by Iranian officials that the two parties have reached a deal for the release of the US citizens wrongfully held by Iran are false.
"Unfortunately, Iranian officials will not hesitate to make things up, and the latest cruel claim will cause more heartache for the families of Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz," the spokesperson added.
World
Middle East
US
State Department
Ned Price
Iran
Officials
Prisoners
Exchange
Agreement
Next
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
0
World
2023-02-16
The US and Iran are holding indirect talks on a possible prisoner exchange, with the help of the UK and Qatar, sources say
World
2023-02-16
The US and Iran are holding indirect talks on a possible prisoner exchange, with the help of the UK and Qatar, sources say
0
Middle East
2023-02-05
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
Middle East
2023-02-05
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
0
World
09:58
Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap
World
09:58
Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
0
World
11:09
French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
World
11:09
French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
0
World
11:00
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
World
11:00
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
0
World
09:58
Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap
World
09:58
Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
0
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Variety
08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
2
Middle East
08:43
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Middle East
08:43
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
3
Middle East
06:47
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
Middle East
06:47
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
4
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
5
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
8
Middle East
05:54
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022
Middle East
05:54
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store