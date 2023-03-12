US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Sunday that the statements from Iranian officials mentioning that a deal regarding the exchange of prisoners has been reached are another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of the families.



"We are working relentlessly to secure the release of the three wrongfully detained Americans in Iran. We will not stop until they are reunited with their loved ones," Price added.



A National Security Council also added that claims by Iranian officials that the two parties have reached a deal for the release of the US citizens wrongfully held by Iran are false.



"Unfortunately, Iranian officials will not hesitate to make things up, and the latest cruel claim will cause more heartache for the families of Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz," the spokesperson added.