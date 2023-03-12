Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash

World
2023-03-12 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash

Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece’s railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country’s deadliest train crash. 

The demonstrators also demanded punishment for those responsible for the head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train that killed 57 people Feb. 28. Police said that more than 8,000 people in Athens gathered outside Parliament to protest on Sunday. 

The protesters later marched to the offices of privatized train operator Hellenic Train. The company, which has been owned by Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane since 2017, isn’t responsible for the maintenance of the railway network. State-owned Hellenic Railways is in charge of upkeep. 

Authorities shut down four subway stations on two lines running through central Athens because of the protest. 

The rally was organized by civil servants, a pro-communist union and university students. 

In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, about 5,000 people demonstrated, listened to speeches and shouted slogans, such as “we will be the voice for all the dead.” 

Sunday’s rallies, which passed off without serious incident, weren’t as well-attended as similar events earlier in the week, when more than 30,000 had turned out in Athens and more than 20,000 in Thessaloniki. Police said four people were detained in Athens. 

A memorial service was conducted for 12 students of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, Greece’s largest, who were killed in the train crash. 

An inexperienced stationmaster accused of placing the trains on the same track has been charged with negligent homicide and other offenses, and the country’s transportation minister and senior railway officials resigned the day after the crash. 

Revelations of serious safety gaps on Greece’s busiest rail line have put the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the defensive. He has pledged the government’s full cooperation with a judicial inquiry into the crash. 

Elections are due later this spring and opinion polls released over the past week have shown the ruling conservatives’ lead over the left-wing opposition shrink almost by half compared with polls published before the crash. 

AP
 

World

Greece

People

Protest

Railway

Network

Deadly

Train

Crash

LBCI Next
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Greek workers join walkout over deadly train crash, call protests

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Greek rescuers comb through train crash wreckage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:28

Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI

LBCI
World
11:09

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

LBCI
World
10:09

US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran

LBCI
World
09:58

Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

Vintage photos show winter days in old Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:48

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app