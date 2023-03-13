No departures at Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg airports as security staff strike

World
2023-03-13
High views
0min
Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg airports said no commercial flights would take off on Monday due to a strike by trade union Verdi over pay.

"Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER today, March 13. Incoming flights may also be affected," Berlin airport said on its website.

Hamburg airport also said that arrivals could be delayed or cancelled. Bremen said were there would be no flights from its airport.
 
Verdi has called for security staff to strike at Berlin airport due to disputes over pay for working nights, weekends and bank holidays that had been going on for years.

It is the latest in a series of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies, including France, Britain and Spain, as higher food and energy prices knock incomes and living standards after the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
 

