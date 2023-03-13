Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout

World
2023-03-13 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout
The Bundesbank convened its crisis team on Monday to assess the possible fallout of the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank on the local market, even as no emergency action was foreseen in Europe.

US authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

With euro zone banking shares falling sharply early on Monday -- Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) fell as much as 11% while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was down 6.5% -- the German central bank called a meeting of its Financial Crisis Team to assess the ramifications for local lenders and financial markets, a spokesman told Reuters.

Created at the time of the last financial crisis in 2008, the team is tasked with informing the Bundesbank's board and making recommendations but it doesn't have the power to take decisions.

In the euro zone decisions are made by national supervisors for smaller banks and by the European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Board for large ones.

A senior European supervisor source told Reuters on Monday that the Single Supervisory Board had not held any emergency meeting and was not planning to hold one, with its next scheduled gathering due to take place on March 23-24.

No communication from that board or from the ECB's Governing Council, which is responsible for monetary policy, was expected.

A spokesman for the ECB declined to comment while a spokesman for the Banque de France said it didn't have a crisis meeting in the works.

The source added euro zone banks were generally well funded had done a good job of transferring assets from their trading books to their "hold-to-maturity" portfolio, meaning they didn't have to account for lower market prices as a result of rising interest rates.

He also noted euro zone banks generally had a more conservative mix of assets than Silicon Valley Bank, which mostly lent to risky tech startups.

The source saw no direct implication of the SVB collapse for euro zone banks but cautioned this could change if the fallout in the United States extended to bigger banks, raising the risk of contagion.

Germany's financial regulator BaFin, which supervises German banks in cooperation with the Bundesbank, said it was imposing a moratorium on the German branch of SVB in the wake of its demise.
 
 
 

World

Bundesbank

Crisis

Team

SVB

Fallout

ECB

LBCI Next
Cinven considers taking Synlab private - Bloomberg News
Talks underway on Black Sea grain deal extension in Geneva
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:33

SVB Financial is looking for a buyer for SVB Securities and its SVB Capital VC division

LBCI
Variety
11:29

Life360, Sezzle, Unity and AppLovin disclose exposure to SVB in new statements

LBCI
World
10:22

Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears

LBCI
Variety
09:53

UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK’s acquisition by HSBC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US

LBCI
World
10:22

Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears

LBCI
World
10:08

India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot

LBCI
World
10:00

Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:48

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Variety
13:32

Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness

LBCI
Variety
06:47

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Variety
16:19

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app