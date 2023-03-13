Cinven considers taking Synlab private - Bloomberg News

UK private equity firm Cinven is weighing taking German laboratory equipment producer Synlab (SYAB.DE) private, just after its IPO two years ago, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The asset manager, which holds a 43% stake, is weighing the move as demand for testing vanishes following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.



Synlab shares soared as high as 17% right after the news went out at 0927 GMT before moderating to 7% by 1005 GMT.