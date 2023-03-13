News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cinven considers taking Synlab private - Bloomberg News
World
2023-03-13 | 07:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cinven considers taking Synlab private - Bloomberg News
UK private equity firm Cinven is weighing taking German laboratory equipment producer Synlab (SYAB.DE) private, just after its IPO two years ago, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The asset manager, which holds a 43% stake, is weighing the move as demand for testing vanishes following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
Synlab shares soared as high as 17% right after the news went out at 0927 GMT before moderating to 7% by 1005 GMT.
Reuters
World
Cinven
Synlab
Bloomberg
UK
Next
Financial tremors now muddying Fed inflation debate
Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:53
UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK’s acquisition by HSBC
Variety
09:53
UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK’s acquisition by HSBC
0
World
09:32
Report: Ukraine world’s 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022
World
09:32
Report: Ukraine world’s 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022
0
Variety
09:31
HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe
Variety
09:31
HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari
Lebanon News
09:27
Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
0
World
10:08
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
World
10:08
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
0
World
10:00
Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears
World
10:00
Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
4
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
8
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store