Financial tremors now muddying Fed inflation debate
World
2023-03-13 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Financial tremors now muddying Fed inflation debate
US Federal Reserve officials meet next week again chasing persistent inflation but now balancing that against the first acute tremors from the aggressive interest rate hikes the central bank approved over the past year.
The sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week isn't expected to prevent the Fed from continuing to raise interest rates at its March 21-22 meeting, with inflation still running far above the Fed's 2% target and Fed chair Jerome Powell indicating monetary policy might need to become even more aggressive.
But it could add a dose of caution to the policy debate and undermine the sense, common among officials so far, that Fed policy had not caused anything to "break" in an economy where spending and job growth have seemed immune to the impact of higher interest rates.
SVB's failure, which the Fed came to a view as a potentially systemic shock if bank depositors faced losses, prompted the Fed to announce a new bank lending facility on Sunday in an effort to maintain confidence in the system - effectively putting the Fed back in the business of emergency lending even as it tries to tighten credit overall with higher interest rates.
Given the stakes that bit of dissonance seemed unavoidable, and may be accompanied by a slightly softer approach to monetary policy if risks are seen to be intensifying.
"The threat of a systemic disruption in the banking system is small, but the risk of stoking financial instability may well encourage the Fed to opt for a smaller rate increase at the upcoming meeting," Oxford Economics economist Bob Schwartz wrote on Friday after SVB was closed by regulators and as officials began examining how to respond to the largest bank failure since the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.
The upcoming Fed session was already providing a reality check of sorts, as policymakers tried to understand why the rapid rate hikes of the last year have not had more impact on the pace of price increases.
The inflation rate in January actually rose, while an Atlanta Fed real-time projection as of March 8 showed gross domestic product expanding at a 2.6% annual rate, well above the economy's roughly 2% underlying potential.
Officials were poised to push the expected path of interest rates higher yet again as a result, the third time in their two-year battle against inflation that US policymakers will have shifted on the fly after price increases proved to be faster, broader and more persistent than seen in their forecasts.
A February jobs report released Friday showed the unemployment rate rising to 3.6%. More importantly for the Fed, monthly wage growth slowed even as the economy continued to add jobs, an outcome that leaves open whether the Fed will approve a quarter or a half point rate increase at its next meeting. By late Sunday after the day's emergency actions, the probability of a half-point hike had diminished to below one-in-five.
Reuters
World
Financial
Tremors
Federal Reserve
Inflation
Debate
US
