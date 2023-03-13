News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BBC seeks to quell furor by putting Lineker back on air
World
2023-03-13 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
BBC seeks to quell furor by putting Lineker back on air
Britain's BBC reinstated its highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker on Monday after its suspension of the former England football captain for criticizing state immigration policy brought a public backlash and near mutiny at the public broadcaster.
Embarrassingly for the BBC, it had to ax core weekend sports coverage after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work in solidarity with Lineker.
Some staff, opposition politicians and commentators accused the corporation, which has a mandate to be neutral, of bowing to pressure from the government, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to urge a swift resolution of the situation.
The affair also renewed questions over the credibility of BBC chairman Richard Sharp. He failed to declare facilitating a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the role by the government.
The 62-year-old Lineker, a prolific striker who won the Golden Boot with England at the 1986 World Cup, is expected to return on Saturday for the flagship Premier League highlights show "Match Of The Day" which he has hosted since 1999.
"I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world," he tweeted, before returning to the topic of immigration.
"However difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn't compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away."
The publicly-funded BBC suspended him for breaching impartiality rules by comparing the rhetoric of interior minister Suella Braverman to language used in 1930s Germany.
Braverman has described the arrival of thousands of asylum seekers on small boats as an "invasion" and said that without a legal change, 100 million people could be entitled to enter.
Lineker has previously hosted refugees in his home and co-founded a podcast production company whose shows include the popular "The Rest is Politics". He had called the new government hardline policy towards boats "immeasurably cruel."
The furor came as the broadcaster seeks to navigate increasingly polarized debate in Britain over everything from Trans rights to immigration and colonial history.
One senior BBC News employee said Lineker's tweets had arguably undermined its attempt to stay impartial, but said most anger within the corporation was directed at the chairman.
"Everyone suspects, though we can't know for sure, that if Lineker had tweeted support for the government's migrant policy then he wouldn't have been suspended," the employee told Reuters, asking to remain anonymous.
The BBC said it would now review how freelancers such as Lineker, in areas outside news, can use social media.
Sunak's spokesperson welcomed the resolution.
The BBC board, led by chairman Sharp, welcomed the agreement and described impartiality as a "cornerstone" of the BBC.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, said Sharp's position was increasingly untenable.
Tim Davie became BBC director general in 2020, vowing to uphold the corporation's impartiality, one of the principles used to justify the 159 pounds ($192) a-year license fee imposed on every TV-watching household.
He said in a BBC interview on Monday that the suspension had been appropriate and that the presenter had agreed to stick to current editorial guidelines until a new policy is formed.
However, in a statement announcing the agreement with Lineker, he acknowledged "potential confusion caused by the grey areas" of those guidelines and welcomed him back.
"I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend," he said.
Lineker was supportive, saying Davie had "an almost impossible job keeping everybody happy, particularly in the area of impartiality".
Reuters
World
BBC
Furor
Lineker
UK
Policy
Suspension
Next
Pope Francis to gather cardinals to mark his 10th anniversary as pontiff
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:59
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
World
11:59
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
0
Variety
09:53
UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK’s acquisition by HSBC
Variety
09:53
UK tech ecosystem reacts to the news of SVB UK’s acquisition by HSBC
0
World
09:32
Report: Ukraine world’s 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022
World
09:32
Report: Ukraine world’s 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022
0
Variety
09:31
HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe
Variety
09:31
HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:59
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
World
11:59
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
0
Middle East
11:49
Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
Middle East
11:49
Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
Middle East
2022-12-12
Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms
Middle East
2022-12-12
Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
3
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
4
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
7
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
8
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store