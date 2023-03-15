News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
World
2023-03-15 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce on Wednesday how he will try to speed up the world's sixth-biggest economy after the shocks of Brexit, a heavy COVID-19 hit and double-digit inflation left it lagging behind its peers.
Hunt - who is due to make a budget speech to parliament at around 1230 GMT - has dismissed calls from other lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party for big tax cuts now to boost their fortunes before an election expected in 2024.
Rushed into the Treasury late last year to undo former Prime Minister Liz Truss's unfunded tax cut plans, he says the leap in borrowing costs after her "mini-budget" made clear the limits of relying on the bond market to fund future growth.
Instead, hemmed in by his promise to lower the burden of Britain's 2.5 trillion pounds ($3.0 trillion) of debt, Hunt will seek to tackle some of the causes of Britain's long-term economic funk.
"In the autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money," Hunt is due to say, according to excerpts of his budget speech. "Today, we deliver the next part of our plan: a budget for growth."
Britain is the only Group of Seven country where output remains below its pre-pandemic size, putting pressure on Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the opposition Labor Party far ahead in opinion polls.
Labor's would-be finance minister, Rachel Reeves, sought to keep the heat on Hunt by calling for urgent action now.
"With 13 years of economic mismanagement and sticking-plaster politics leaving us lagging behind, what we need to see is some real ambition from the government," Reeves said.
Having ruled out a major spending spree or big tax cuts, Hunt will address the acute shortage of candidates for jobs by changing childcare and welfare rules, something he says will help get hundreds of thousands of people back into work.
The Guardian newspaper said Hunt would announce a 4 billion-pound expansion for funded childcare for one and two year-olds in England.
He is also expected to announce measures to improve skills training and give a green light to 12 investment zones.
Last week, Labor attacked the government's "chaotic" approach to business taxation with the corporation tax rate due to jump from 19% to 25% next month.
In an attempt to soften that tax hit, Hunt has hinted at new incentives for business investment.
He is also under pressure from junior doctors, teachers and other public sector employees who, demanding higher pay, were on strike on Wednesday in one of the biggest coordinated walk-outs in decades. The armed forces also say they need more money to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
In the short term, households struggling with high inflation and tax hikes that Hunt announced in November were told they would get a three-month extension of energy bill subsidies. Hunt is also expected to extend a decade-long fuel duty freeze.
The Treasury said the budget would offer more cost of living help to businesses too.
But many economists think Hunt will use only about half of a recent 30 billion-pound windfall in the public finances, reserving some firepower for closer to the next election.
At just under 100% of gross domestic product, British government debt is slightly above the euro zone average but well below that of the G7 which includes Japan where the ratio stands at more than 200%.
Hunt's future options could be further constrained if Britain's fiscal watchdog turns gloomier about the economic outlook.
Britain is expected to suffer a recession less severe than the Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) forecast of a 1.4% slump in 2023 made in its November forecasts. But projections for growth after that could be lowered, reducing tax revenues.
Bond dealers polled by Reuters expect government borrowing to fall to 125 billion pounds in the 2023/24 financial year - down from the 140 billion pounds or 5.5% of GDP which the OBR forecast in November.
($1 = 0.8222 pounds)
Reuters
World
Hunt
Debt
Growth
Budget
UK
Britain
Next
China, air travel rebound set to supercharge oil demand -IEA
AI comes for the DJ: London partygoers rave to robot beats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-10
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
2023-03-10
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
0
World
2023-03-05
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
World
2023-03-05
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
0
World
2023-02-10
UK economy shows zero growth, narrowly avoiding recession
World
2023-02-10
UK economy shows zero growth, narrowly avoiding recession
0
Variety
2023-01-16
UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain
Variety
2023-01-16
UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
0
World
10:07
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
World
10:07
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
0
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
6
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
7
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store