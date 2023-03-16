News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rheinmetall optimistic for 2023 as defense spending rises
World
2023-03-16 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Rheinmetall optimistic for 2023 as defense spending rises
Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) expects a strong 2023 after the German defense contractor reported its highest-ever operating result for last year due to the Ukraine war and increased defense spending in Europe.
Rheinmetall said the changes in defense policy had put the group in a promising position in terms of an increase in defense capability, with security-related products in Germany and partner countries.
"The war in Europe has also ushered in a new era for Rheinmetall," Chief Executive Armin Papperger said on Thursday.
Papperger told reporters he expected 2023 to be a record year for order intake, with the backlog increasing substantially from the 26.6 billion euros ($28.22 billion) last year due to major orders from military customers.
In particular, the weapon and ammunition division order volume more than doubled in 2022 to nearly 3 billion euros.
Some projects on the horizon include a tank factory in Ukraine, which Papperger expects Kyiv and Berlin to decide on in the next two months, and a weapons factory in eastern Germany set to be decided within weeks.
Rheinmetall could cover about 50% of Ukraine's ammunition needs, Papperger said.
Ukraine's foreign minister this month urged Germany to speed up ammunition supplies, calling shortages the "number one" problem in Ukraine, and said manufacturers were ready to deliver but were waiting for the government to sign contracts.
The company, which recently joined Germany's DAX blue-chip index, reported 2022 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT before special items) of 754 million euros, up 27% compared with the year before and a new record.
The operating profit margin is expected to reach roughly 12% this year after growing to 11.8% in 2022 from 10.5% in 2021.
Sales hit 6.4 billion euros, the company said, confirming preliminary results reported in January that were below Rheinmetall's 2022 outlook.
The company had cited advance investments in its defense business and a slower-than-expected recovery of automotive markets as reasons for the lower than expected outcome.
The company now expects 2023 sales to reach between 7.4 billion and 7.6 billion euros before mergers and acquisition effects, it said.
Reuters
World
Rheinmetall
Optimistic
Defense
Ukraine
Europe
War
Germany
Spending
Next
Syria's Assad would like more Russian bases and troops
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-17
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
World
2023-02-17
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
0
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine to replace defense minister in wartime reshuffle
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine to replace defense minister in wartime reshuffle
0
World
2023-01-23
European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine
World
2023-01-23
European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine
0
World
10:54
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
World
10:54
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:54
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
World
10:54
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
0
World
10:07
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
10:07
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
0
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
0
World
09:57
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
World
09:57
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation
Middle East
2023-03-02
Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation
0
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store