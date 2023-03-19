News
In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
World
2023-03-19 | 06:44
In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
A trademark dispute over a poop-themed dog toy shaped like a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle coming before the US Supreme Court could redefine how the judiciary applies constitutional free speech rights to trademark law.
In a case to be argued on Wednesday, the nine justices are expected to use this legal dogfight to clarify the line between a parody protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment and a trademark-infringing ripoff, with repercussions extending beyond booze and pet accessories. A ruling is due by the end of June.
Jack Daniel's Properties Inc, owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp (BFb.N), is appealing a lower court's decision that Phoenix-based VIP Products LLC's "Bad Spaniels" chew toy is an "expressive work" protected by the First Amendment.
Some companies have expressed concern that a ruling against Jack Daniel's would weaken their control over their brands and reputations. Others argue that a ruling favoring the whiskey maker would stifle free-speech rights.
"This is an interesting case because it's a court that does care about the First Amendment but also cares about business," said Elizabeth Brannen, a partner at the law firm Stris & Maher who has worked on intellectual property cases before the Supreme Court. "And this is a case where those interests intersect in a way that's kind of hard to sort out."
The toy mimics Lynchburg, Tennessee-based Jack Daniel's famous whiskey bottles with humorous dog-themed alterations - replacing "Old No. 7" with "the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet" and alcohol descriptions with "43% Poo By Vol." and "100% Smelly."
"Jack Daniel's loves dogs and appreciates a good joke as much as anyone," the company told the justices in a brief. "But Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more, and doesn't want them confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop."
Reuters
