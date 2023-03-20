Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

World
2023-03-20 | 04:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees &#39;shocked&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS (UBSG.S) swept up Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise.

A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated.

In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

Headquartered just a few minutes' walk away from each other, not far from Lake Zurich in the centre of the city with snow-capped mountains on the horizon, the two lenders have been pillars of global finance for decades.

The banks, two of the most systemically relevant in global finance, hold combined assets of up to 140% of Swiss gross domestic product, according to the central bank, in a country heavily dependent on finance for its economy.

The Swiss Bank Employees Association, in a statement to Reuters, demanded that UBS keep job cuts to an "absolute minimum".

"The jobs of very many employees are at stake," it said, adding that it was in touch with management.

The statement underscores the sense of unease in Switzerland, with its reputation as a global financial center on the line.

Swiss media was also shocked by the developments.

"A zombie is gone but a monster is born," read the title of a commentary in the Neue Zuercher Zeitung, often seen as the voice of the establishment.

"A few months ago, nobody would have thought that Credit Suisse would fail. However it is not an accident," the newspaper wrote in the piece accusing the bank of arrogance and pride.

"The Swiss bank had a stock market value of CHF 100 billion in 2007, of which CHF 7 billion were left last Friday," it said.

Reuters 

World

Switzerland

Historic

Bank

Employees

LBCI Next
German producer prices rise more than expected in February
Bitcoin near 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:42

Giant bank deal triggers political backlash in Switzerland

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-12

Banks strike threatens business owners, employees

LBCI
World
12:13

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
09:39

Europe's bank bonds battered after Credit Suisse debt wipeout

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:13

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
12:05

EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit

LBCI
World
11:59

US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger

LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

German minister to visit Taiwan in test of China relations

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14

World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app