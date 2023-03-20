News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue, documents show
World
2023-03-20 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue, documents show
Credit Suisse and UBS could benefit from more than 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) in state and central bank support, a third of the country's gross domestic product, as part of their merger to buffer Switzerland against global financial turmoil, documents outlining the terms of the deal show.
Swiss authorities announced on Sunday that UBS (UBSG.S) had agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a shotgun merger aimed at avoiding more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.
UBS said it will pay $3.2 billion for the 167-year-old flagship while the government said UBS would also take on the first $5.4 billion in losses from unwinding derivatives and other risky assets.
The deal, however, involves a large amount of public support, with three tranches of liquidity and loans, as well as a pledge from the Swiss government to absorb up to 9 billion francs in potential losses from the takeover.
The total of 259 billion francs of support is equivalent to a third of Switzerland's entire economic output, which stood at 771 billion francs last year.
"The government's going to have to say to voters why they are putting citizens' money, taxpayer money at risk to bail out a bank that was predominantly servicing the ultra wealthy, doing some pretty extraordinary things with its investment bank and paying people crazy amounts of money relative to what the man in the street gets paid," one former global bank CEO, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.
Support for the bank comes in three ways.
Credit Suisse had already been drawing on the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) emergency liquidity assistance scheme.
Credit Suisse said last Wednesday it would take 50 billion francs from the scheme, which provides funding secured against collateral such as mortgages and securities. As long as the bank has more collateral, it can draw down further such funding.
Central bank data on Monday indicated that Credit Suisse was likely already accessing the fund.
On top of this, the Swiss National Bank offered the combined bank an emergency liquidity loan of up to 100 billion Swiss francs. That loan is protected in the event of a default.
The third tranche of support allows Credit Suisse to draw on a further 100 billion francs of funding via a public liquidity backstop, which is explicitly guaranteed by the Swiss government.
The SNB declined to comment about whether Credit Suisse or UBS had made use of the money on offer.
Credit Suisse has been the biggest name ensnared in global market turmoil unleashed by the recent collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
UBS and Credit Suisse were both in a group of the 30 global systemically important banks watched closely by regulators. A failure by Credit Suisse failure would ripple throughout the entire financial system, the Swiss government said late on Sunday.
"The bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have had a huge collateral damage - on the Swiss financial market also, risk of contagion for UBS and other banks, and also internationally," Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a press conference.
Reuters
World
Switzerland
Credit Suisse
Europe
UBS
Crash
Finance
Economy
Banking
Sector
SVB
Inflation
Interest Rate
Next
Bank shares slide as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears
Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:42
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
World
08:42
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
0
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
0
World
2023-03-15
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
2023-03-15
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
0
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
0
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
0
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Middle East
06:54
Tunisian president's supporters rally against 'traitors'
Middle East
06:54
Tunisian president's supporters rally against 'traitors'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
8
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store