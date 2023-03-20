Bank shares slide as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears

World
2023-03-20 | 08:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bank shares slide as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Bank shares slide as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears

Banking stocks and bonds fell sharply on Monday as the hit to investors from UBS Group's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse fanned worries about the health of the global banking sector.

UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) shares sank by 7 percent amid concerns among investors about the long-term benefits of the deal and the outlook for banks in Switzerland, a country once seen a paragon of sound banking.

In a package engineered by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.
 
Investor focus has now shifted to the massive blow some Credit Suisse bondholders will take, adding to anxiety about other banking sector risks including contagion and the fragile state of US regional lenders.

European bank shares slumped, with an index of leading lenders (.SX7P) down 2.3 percent. German banking giants Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank dropped 3.1 percent and 3.3 percent respectively, while France's BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) fell 3.7 percent.
 
Euro zone banking supervisors tried to stop a rout in the market for convertible bank bonds by saying owners of this type of debt would only suffer losses after shareholders have been wiped out - unlike at Credit Suisse, whose main regulators are outside of the currency bloc.

"A week can be a very long time in financial markets. UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs a week ago would have seemed like a terrific deal. Now the position is less clear," said Johann Scholtz, analyst at Morningstar, adding the acquisition should ultimately benefit UBS.

The cost of insuring exposure to the debt of the continent's lenders rose, with UBS's credit default swap widening to 153 basis points from 117 bps, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed.
 
CO-ORDINATED ACTION
 
Investors appeared to have shrugged off promises by top central banks over the weekend to provide dollar liquidity to stabilize the financial system.
 
In a global response not seen since the height of the pandemic, the US Federal Reserve said it had joined central banks in Canada, England, Japan, the EU and Switzerland in a co-ordinated action to enhance market liquidity.

The European Central Bank vowed to support euro zone banks with loans if needed.

The banking sector lurched into crisis earlier in March with the failure of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY.O) before ensnaring its biggest name yet in Credit Suisse.

The Fed's relentless rate hikes to quash inflation were seen as a trigger for the collapse of SVB and Signature. Traders have now increased their bets that the central bank will pause its hiking cycle on Wednesday to try and ensure financial stability and stop the banking jitters snowballing into a bigger crisis.
 
US banking shares are still under pressure despite several large banks depositing $30 billion into First Republic Bank (FRC.N).

On Sunday, S&P Global downgraded First Republic's credit ratings deeper into junk, saying the deposit infusion may not solve its liquidity problems. Its shares were sharply lower again in premarket dealing on Monday.

RECALIBRATING RISK
The shotgun Swiss banking marriage is backed by a massive government guarantee, helping prevent what would have been one of the largest banking collapses since the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The Swiss regulator also decided that Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds with a notional value of $17 billion will be valued at zero, angering some holders of the debt who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.

AT1 bonds - a $275 billion sector also known as "contingent convertibles" or "CoCo" bonds - can be converted into equity or written off if a bank’s capital level falls below a certain threshold.

Prices of AT1 bonds issued by other European banks such as Deutsche Bank , HSBC , UBS and BNP Paribas dropped 10-12 cents, data from Tradeweb showed.

"There are certain rules that everybody thinks are being followed, and there's been this one very puzzling treatment of these bonds," Allianz advisor Mohamed El-Erian told Britain's Sky News.

"People are recalibrating what they thought the risk was," he said.

QUESTIONS FOR UBS
 
The deal to buy Credit Suisse will make UBS Switzerland’s only global bank and the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender.
 
On Monday, it appeared to be business as usual at Credit Suisse's major offices in Asia, but staff arriving at work in Hong Kong and Singapore fretted about retrenchments and retaining business.

Roger Nordmann, leader of the Social Democrats (SP) in the Swiss parliament, said the rescue deal creates enormous risk for Switzerland and UBS, and blamed Credit Suisse's leadership for the bank's failure.

"What has happened is terrible for the credibility of Switzerland," he said.
 

World

Bank

Shares

Slide

Credit Suisse

Rescue

Switzerland

Bank

Quell

Contagion

Fear

LBCI Next
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue, documents show
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:48

Relief over Credit Suisse rescue short-lived as bank shares plummet

LBCI
World
2023-03-18

UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount

LBCI
World
05:38

Credit Suisse rescue presents 'buyer beware' moment for bank bondholders

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

ECB meets over banking stress as US rescue eases immediate fears

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:13

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
12:05

EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit

LBCI
World
11:59

US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger

LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:30

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
06:54

Tunisian president's supporters rally against 'traitors'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app