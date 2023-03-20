News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia defies Putin arrest warrant by opening its own case against ICC
World
2023-03-20 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia defies Putin arrest warrant by opening its own case against ICC
Russia's top investigative body said on Monday it had opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.
The move was a symbolic gesture of defiance, three days after the ICC accused Putin and his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.
The state Investigative Committee said there were no grounds for criminal liability on Putin's part, and heads of state enjoyed absolute immunity under a 1973 U.N. convention.
The ICC prosecutor's actions showed signs of being crimes under Russian law, the committee said, including knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime.
The prosecutor and judges were also suspected of "preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, in order to complicate international relations".
The Kremlin has called the issuing of the warrant outrageous but legally void, as Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC. On Monday it said the court's move was a sign of the "clear hostility" that exists against Russia and against Putin personally.
The ICC officials targeted in the Russian investigation are prosecutor Karim Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez.
"The criminal prosecution is obviously illegal, since there are no grounds for criminal liability," the Russian statement said.
The ICC's move obliges the court's 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory.
Putin is unlikely to take that risk and Russia does not extradite its citizens, but the rare move against a serving president was an important symbolic step to pin responsibility on him for the consequences of his invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine says more than 16,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-occupied territories since the war started nearly 13 months ago.
Russia has publicly said it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia in what it presents as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and abandoned children in the conflict zone.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
World
Russia
Putin
ICC
Next
Pinduoduo owner's revenue falls short on weak consumer spending
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-19
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
World
2023-03-19
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
0
World
09:44
ICC's Khan says Putin arrest warrant a 'somber occasion'
World
09:44
ICC's Khan says Putin arrest warrant a 'somber occasion'
0
World
06:36
China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war
World
06:36
China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war
0
World
2023-03-18
Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant
World
2023-03-18
Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
0
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
0
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
0
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Middle East
06:54
Tunisian president's supporters rally against 'traitors'
Middle East
06:54
Tunisian president's supporters rally against 'traitors'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
8
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store