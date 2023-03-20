News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FOREX Safe-haven yen rises as investors assess Credit Suisse rescue
World
2023-03-20 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
FOREX Safe-haven yen rises as investors assess Credit Suisse rescue
Japan's yen climbed on Monday as investors reacted nervously to UBS' cut-price takeover of its beleaguered rival Credit Suisse.
Under the deal, holders of $17 billion of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds will be wiped out. That angered some of the holders of the debt, who thought they would be better protected than shareholders, and unnerved investors in other banks' AT1 bonds.
The yen - long seen as a safe haven at times of stress - rallied as a fall in Asian bank stocks overnight spread to Europe on Monday.
The dollar slid to its lowest since Feb. 10 at 130.55 yen and was last down 0.66% at 130.96.
"The immediate concern now is that AT1 bonds were completely written down, which is contrary to convention because equity holders are supposed to be higher risk than bondholders," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "That's disconcerting to a lot of people."
Europe's banking stocks index (. SX7P) fell almost 6% in early trading but was last down 1.65% as nerves appeared to settle somewhat.
The euro was up 0.26% against the dollar at $1.069, while the British pound was 0.32% higher at $1.222.
The dollar rose 0.22% against the Swiss franc to 0.928.
As part of regulators' efforts to shore up confidence in the global banking system, central banks moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.
The US Federal Reserve offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone would have the dollars needed to operate, echoing actions taken during the COVID crisis of 2020.
Analysts said the sharp drop in US bond yields made the dollar less attractive and reduced its appeal as a safe-haven asset.
The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was down 0.26% at 103.53, following last week's 0.73% fall.
RBC's Tan said the yen is "the cleanest safe-haven in FX", given the fall in US yields.
Yields on 10-year US Treasury notes were down 3 basis points to 3.365% on Monday as investors moved into government bonds, which are seen as safe assets, and bet the Federal Reserve would now struggle to raise interest rates much further.
US 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, stood at a 16-year high of 4.091% at the start of March.
The Fed's latest rate decision is due on Wednesday and adds an additional layer of uncertainty.
Rates currently stand at 4.5% to 4.75%. Traders now think there's a 60% chance of no change and a 40% chance of a 25 basis point increase later this week, according to derivative market pricing.
They are positioned for a peak in rates in May at around 4.8%, followed by a steady series of cuts into the end of the year.
"We continue to recommend a short USD/JPY trade, which is benefitting from the pick-up in risk aversion and less favorable financial market conditions," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at Japanese bank MUFG. To short means to bet on a fall in price.
Australia's dollar was 0.13% lower at $0.669. The US dollar slipped 0.17% against its Canadian counterpart to C$1.371.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose to a nine-month high of $28,567, last trading 0.87% higher at $28,291.
Reuters
World
FOREX
Yen
Investors
Credit Suisse
Rescue
Japan
US
Trade
Next
Russia is China's top crude supplier for Jan-Feb; volumes up 23.8% yoy
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:08
Bank shares slide as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears
World
08:08
Bank shares slide as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears
0
World
08:03
Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue, documents show
World
08:03
Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue, documents show
0
World
05:48
Relief over Credit Suisse rescue short-lived as bank shares plummet
World
05:48
Relief over Credit Suisse rescue short-lived as bank shares plummet
0
World
05:42
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
World
05:42
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
0
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
0
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
0
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-19
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
2023-03-19
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
0
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
Middle East
08:26
Turkey halts transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
0
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
0
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
7
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store