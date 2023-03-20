Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension reform

World
2023-03-20 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron&#39;s government faces &#39;moment of truth&#39; over pension reform
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension reform

President Emmanuel Macron's government faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday after bypassing the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular change to the pension system.

Monday's no-confidence votes look unlikely to pass, but the result could be tight. A successful no-confidence vote would fell the government and kill the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
 
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday called the votes "a moment of truth" for the government.

Violent unrest has erupted across the country and trade unions have promised to intensify their strike action, leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" uprising over four years ago.

"It's not a failure, it's a total train wreck," Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT trade union told newspaper Liberation.
 
To bring down the government, Macron's opponents require the support of a majority of the 577 lawmakers, in an alliance that would need to span from the hard left to the far right. The debate starts at 4pm (1500 GMT), and votes will follow later in the day.

Senior officials from the conservative Les Republicains (LR) party have said they will not get behind the no-confidence motions. But there are rebels among their ranks.

One of them, Aurelien Pradie, who was removed from his post as number 2 in the party over his opposition to the pension legislation, said about 15 LR lawmakers were ready to back the tripartisan motion - well below the around 26 needed for the motion to succeed.

"The numbers don't add up," another LR rebel, Fabien Di Filippo, told Reuters.

But proponents of the no confidence vote urged more LR lawmakers to vote the reform down. "Don't be afraid," centrist MP Bertrand Pancher told LR lawmakers.
 
"It can come down to just a few votes," he told Reuters.

WEAKENED LEADERSHIP
 
Even if the motions flop, Macron's failure to find enough support in parliament to put his pension system overhaul to a vote has undermined his reformist agenda and weakened his leadership, observers say.

"The government would remain in place, although it would be significantly weakened, while social protests against the reform would likely continue for some weeks, which could negatively affect the French economy," Barclays said in a briefing note.

An Elabe opinion survey showed two-thirds of French people wanted the government to fall, underlining the challenges Macron faces ahead.

Other surveys showed his own popularity falling to its lowest since the 2018/2019 Yellow Vest uprising, a revolt which started as a grassroots protest movement against higher diesel taxes but morphed into a broader anti-Macron rebellion.

"This is perhaps the last democratic moment for the Assembly to make the government think twice," said Frederic, a Paris resident who preferred not to give his family name.

Several metro stations near the lower house of parliament were closed and police were dispatched to the area to prevent possible clashes after the vote.

Meanwhile rolling strikes at refineries entered a 13th day. At French liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, the strike was extended until March 27 at the three terminals operated by Engie subsidiary Elengy, a union representative said.

France's main unions have announced a ninth nationwide day of strikes and protests on Thursday.
 

World

Macron

France

Government

Faces

Moment

Truth

Pension

Reform

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Russia is China's top crude supplier for Jan-Feb; volumes up 23.8% yoy
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:28

Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

LBCI
World
2023-01-19

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-03-19

France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:13

Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

LBCI
World
12:05

EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit

LBCI
World
11:59

US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger

LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Variety
10:01

Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app