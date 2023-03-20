News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kids Power
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension reform
World
2023-03-20 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension reform
President Emmanuel Macron's government faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday after bypassing the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular change to the pension system.
Monday's no-confidence votes look unlikely to pass, but the result could be tight. A successful no-confidence vote would fell the government and kill the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday called the votes "a moment of truth" for the government.
Violent unrest has erupted across the country and trade unions have promised to intensify their strike action, leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" uprising over four years ago.
"It's not a failure, it's a total train wreck," Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT trade union told newspaper Liberation.
To bring down the government, Macron's opponents require the support of a majority of the 577 lawmakers, in an alliance that would need to span from the hard left to the far right. The debate starts at 4pm (1500 GMT), and votes will follow later in the day.
Senior officials from the conservative Les Republicains (LR) party have said they will not get behind the no-confidence motions. But there are rebels among their ranks.
One of them, Aurelien Pradie, who was removed from his post as number 2 in the party over his opposition to the pension legislation, said about 15 LR lawmakers were ready to back the tripartisan motion - well below the around 26 needed for the motion to succeed.
"The numbers don't add up," another LR rebel, Fabien Di Filippo, told Reuters.
But proponents of the no confidence vote urged more LR lawmakers to vote the reform down. "Don't be afraid," centrist MP Bertrand Pancher told LR lawmakers.
"It can come down to just a few votes," he told Reuters.
WEAKENED LEADERSHIP
Even if the motions flop, Macron's failure to find enough support in parliament to put his pension system overhaul to a vote has undermined his reformist agenda and weakened his leadership, observers say.
"The government would remain in place, although it would be significantly weakened, while social protests against the reform would likely continue for some weeks, which could negatively affect the French economy," Barclays said in a briefing note.
An Elabe opinion survey showed two-thirds of French people wanted the government to fall, underlining the challenges Macron faces ahead.
Other surveys showed his own popularity falling to its lowest since the 2018/2019 Yellow Vest uprising, a revolt which started as a grassroots protest movement against higher diesel taxes but morphed into a broader anti-Macron rebellion.
"This is perhaps the last democratic moment for the Assembly to make the government think twice," said Frederic, a Paris resident who preferred not to give his family name.
Several metro stations near the lower house of parliament were closed and police were dispatched to the area to prevent possible clashes after the vote.
Meanwhile rolling strikes at refineries entered a 13th day. At French liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, the strike was extended until March 27 at the three terminals operated by Engie subsidiary Elengy, a union representative said.
France's main unions have announced a ninth nationwide day of strikes and protests on Thursday.
Reuters
World
Macron
France
Government
Faces
Moment
Truth
Pension
Reform
Politics
Government
Next
Russia is China's top crude supplier for Jan-Feb; volumes up 23.8% yoy
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:28
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul
World
08:28
Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul
0
World
2023-03-11
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
World
2023-03-11
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
0
World
2023-01-19
France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform
World
2023-01-19
France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform
0
World
2023-03-19
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
World
2023-03-19
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
0
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
World
12:05
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
0
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
0
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
0
Variety
10:01
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
Variety
10:01
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
0
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
3
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
5
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
6
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
7
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store