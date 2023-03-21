News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's OVH expands into India amid growing cloud adoption
World
2023-03-21 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's OVH expands into India amid growing cloud adoption
French software firm OVHcloud (OVH.PA) has launched its first data center in India as it expands in the Asia-Pacific region aiming to capitalize on growing cloud adoption amid heightened concerns over data privacy, it said on Monday.
The new data center in Mumbai will provide Indian businesses with local computer and storage infrastructure to meet changing data compliance needs as India digitalizes and pushes for more data protection, OVH said.
International Data Corporation (IDC), a market intelligence firm focusing on the tech sector, in December projected the Indian market for public cloud services would reach $13.0 billion by 2026, with a compound-annual-growth rate of 23.1% between 2021-2026.
"The Indian market is a very...fast-growing market," CEO Michel Paulin told Reuters, adding OVH had already sold a few hundred servers.
OVH's strategy banks on opening 15 new sites around the world by 2024, also in Sydney and Singapore. Paulin said its high debt loans capacity credit and additional 200 million-euro funding from the European Investment Bank meant it could fund growth for the next four years.
The company already has over 30 data centers in the world and employs over 2,800 people.
"We will continue to recruit in India," Paulin said, adding OVH had created jobs last year in Mumbai to prepare the launch and implement the technical infrastructure.
Inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have led many European companies into lay-offs or hiring freezes. But the need for digital and cloud solutions was still there, Paulin said.
"There is an understanding now by most of the public institutions that it's very important to...address these data sovereignty issues," Paulin said, adding OVH was in intense dialogue with the European Commission and France's government on these matters.
The UK on Thursday announced plans to ban the use of Chinese-owned TikTok on government corporate devices, following similar announcements by the US and the European Union.
Reuters
World
France
OVH
Expand
India
Data
Adoption
Digital
Next
Hungary boosts telecoms sector control with Yettel transaction
Credit Suisse memorabilia up for grabs in online shops after merger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:58
Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data
Variety
08:58
Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data
0
World
08:43
France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue
World
08:43
France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue
0
World
06:46
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
World
06:46
India resists UAE's calls for more air access, wants domestic carriers to fly long haul
0
Middle East
06:28
Emirates head says air traffic curbs hurt Indian airlines
Middle East
06:28
Emirates head says air traffic curbs hurt Indian airlines
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:10
China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister
World
09:10
China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister
0
World
08:50
Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state
World
08:50
Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state
0
World
08:43
France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue
World
08:43
France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue
0
World
08:33
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
World
08:33
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-12
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
World
2023-02-12
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
0
Sports
2023-01-19
NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow
Sports
2023-01-19
NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow
0
World
2023-03-06
EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse
World
2023-03-06
EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse
0
World
2023-03-03
EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback
World
2023-03-03
EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
2
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
3
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
4
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
8
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store